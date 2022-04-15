Edge Ice Center has been one of Owensboro’s most unique facilities since it was built in 2009, but the venue is closed throughout April for ice maintenance, which is expected to keep it running smoothly for a long time to come.
Being just one of four ice rinks in Kentucky — and the only municipal ice center in the commonwealth — leaves Edge as a rare commodity that the City of Owensboro wants to see thrive. As part of that goal, Owensboro Parks and Recreation has shut the facility down for the month as it undergoes a thorough maintenance process.
“We’ve not done this in 10 years,” said recreation superintendent Kerry Bodenheimer, noting the nine miles of pipe embedded in the sand floor underneath the ice. “Every so often you have to melt it completely down, check to make sure all the pipes are connected correctly and make sure all the sensors are reading the correct temperatures in the sub-soil and the ice.
“It’s basic maintenance, but it’s not something that has to be done every single year. It’s recommended anywhere in the 7-to-10-year range. We were at that point.”
The first steps began March 30 when crews began shaving down the layers of ice on the rink, which included 67 passes on a zamboni that removed an estimated 15,000 gallons of water over the course of four days. After that, the refrigeration system was shut off to allow the remaining ice to melt and for the sand to thaw for the next three days.
The city contracted Ice Builders Inc. out of Liverpool, New York — the same group that handled the construction of the rink 13 years ago — to oversee this renovation project. Along with some in-house maintenance personnel, Ice Builders has spent nearly the last two weeks orchestrating a step-by-step process that included making sure every pipe was connected correctly, ensuring that the mechanical systems worked, laser-leveling the entire sand surface to prevent any high or low spots and fully saturating the sand.
On April 11, contractors turned the refrigeration unit back on to freeze the sand base. After that, they added a little bit of water at a time, had to wait until it froze, and then repeated the process continuously until wrapping up this past Friday.
“It’s a very slow process,” Bodenheimer said. “You have to add a very thin layer of ice at a time to build up its strength and to prevent cracking.
“On Monday, a painter will come in and paint the ice white. A lot of people don’t realize the ice is actually painted. Once that’s dried, it’ll be sealed, and then on Tuesday we’ll begin laying the ice hockey lines and also the logos for the skating clubs — three hockey groups and the figure skating group — and the Edge Ice Center logo will be painted on the ice. That’s new, and we’re excited about that.”
Once the lines are painted and sealed, another half-inch of water will be added and then frozen to prevent any blades from penetrating the painted lines or logos.
“It’s an extensive process and not something you can turn around and do on a weekend,” Bodenheimer added.
In total, the project is budgeted to cost $22,450 — an investment that city officials expect to pay off down the line.
For Bodenheimer, who’s been ice skating since childhood, the rink holds a special place in her heart.
“To me, it’s the coolest place in town,” said Bodenheimer, who later on became a competitive figure skater and cast member for Disney On Ice. “It’s an extremely unique facility. Our high school hockey team has had tremendous success with three back-to-back state championships, and it speaks highly of the programs we offer and the facility as a whole. We’re so proud of that group.
“We have school groups and church groups and local companies come in. We have a summer day camp that provides camp for 10 weeks in the summer. There are a lot of benefits beyond the competitive ice sports aspect. Especially with the last two years with COVID, we all appreciate the benefits of getting out of the house and de-stressing, and it’s a wonderful place for that.”
Edge Ice Center, located at 1400 Hickman Ave., is open year-round and offers public skating, skate rentals, skate sharpening, learn-to-skate direction and a number of programs centered around competitive and recreational youth hockey and figure skating. Registration for the summer day camp is open at owensboroparks.org, and ummer hockey registration is also open now at owensborohockey.com. More information about Edge Ice Center and its programs can be found on the Parks and Recreation department’s web site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.