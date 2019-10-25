Edge coming up big in senior season for Aces

Hagan Edge is having a blast in his last go-around with the Owensboro Catholic High School Aces football team.
And why not?
Edge is one of the key components for an Aces squad that is 7-1, undefeated in three district games, and ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Class 2-A poll.
Life is, indeed, good these days for Edge and the streaking Aces, who bring a five-game winning streak into tonight's district encounter with visiting Butler County at Steele Stadium.
"It's been an awesome season, it really has," Edge said. "It's my senior year, so it's been great to be able to provide leadership to our younger guys. It's a little bit of a different experience than when you're younger and looking up to older players, but it's been fun and rewarding for me.
"Beyond that, I'm just trying to perform on the field and do my part in taking this great program farther than it's ever been before. We want to make history here, and I believe we can make it happen."
Edge is certainly doing his part.
On offense, he's capable of playing multiple skill positions and he's been the primary target of Kentucky's top-rated prep passer, fellow senior Drew Hartz.
"We have a great connection out there -- we want to be known as the best duo in the state," Edge said. "He's such a tremendous passer and it's been awesome to be on the receiving end of so many of his throws. We work well together, have great communication and chemistry on the field."
And the numbers reflect as much.
For the season, the 5-foot-8, 165-pound Edge has caught 50 passes for 972 yards and 16 touchdowns -- averaging 19.4 yards per reception and 121.5 receiving yards per game. In addition, he's carried the ball 24 times for 210 yards (8.8 ypc) and three touchdowns.
"In 16 years of coaching, he's one of the favorite kids I've ever coached," OCHS head coach Jason Morris said of Edge. "He's an exceptional student (3.98 grade point average), active in his church and community, and he's a leader on our football team.
"He's worked himself from being a good athlete into a great athlete -- he's been our go-to guy and he'll continue to be our go-to guy.
"Hagan is going to be successful in life because he does everything the right way."
Edge also plays strong safety on defense, and his numbers are good on that side of the line of scrimmage, as well. He's registered 44 tackles, including three for loss, has forced two fumbles and recovered one, and he returned his lone interception to the house for a 73-yard touchdown.
"It's a lot of fun to play a lot of different positions and help the team in a number of ways," Edge said. "It's been great to be able to move around and give the team what it needs, depending on the situation."
Edge, also a member of the school's track and field team, is for now focused on helping take the Aces football team into uncharted territory.
"We need to correct the mental mistakes that are causing us to start slow in games," Edge said. "If we can clean that up, I see this team being very successful in the playoffs.
"This is a special group we have here, and we're going after the whole thing -- we don't want anything less than a state championship."
