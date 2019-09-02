Edge made moves in Catholic's victory over Daviess County

Hagan Edge was ready to take on extra duty Friday night.
The senior for Owensboro Catholic is listed as a wide receiver, but he ended up making a big impact at running back and as a defensive back for the Aces.
He scored five touchdowns, four offensive, in helping Catholic stop Daviess County 36-18 Friday night at Reid Stadium.
Edge's contributions were key, considering Catholic either wasn't making catches, or it was fumbling the ball away after making a catch.
"We weren't getting quite what we needed from a couple of positions, so I got him over on the sidelines and said what do you think about playing some running back right now?" Catholic coach Jason Morris said. "He said 'coach whatever you think is gonna work.' We put him in the backfield and rode him."
Edge's first touchdown was simple enough, a 1-yard catch from Drew Hartz with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
The second touchdown for Edge was on a middle screen for 18 yards where the 5-foot-8, 165-pounder made a couple of tacklers miss on the way to the end zone.
Hartz hit Edge on a screen pass on fourth-and-2 that went for 27 yards two seconds before the start of the fourth quarter that pushed Catholic's lead back out to 21-12.
"I switch between slot and running back," Edge said. "I want to give credit to my O line, they were blocking great for me on the screens. I saw where the defense would line up inside, we would audible, toss, read it as we went. Drew was the one calling the audibles. Screens were called plays. Coach put a great scheme together."
Holding a 24-12 lead, Edge put the game away with a stellar defensive play. Edge stepped in front of a Joe Humphreys pass and went 71 yards to give the Aces a 30-12 lead with 8:15 left in the game.
"I had flats that play and I saw a slant coming my way," Edge said. "Shoutout to Michael Sullivan, he had my back on the deep route, the quarterback knew there wasn't an option deep, he threw the slant, I felt like he was going to throw the slant and I read it and jumped the play."
Edge finished the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run. Edge had 105 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing.
"Our quick game was key," Edge said. "It ended up I kept making big plays. Drew kept getting me the ball, I did what I could with it."
Catholic is 2-0 going into a Friday night matchup with Owensboro High School.
