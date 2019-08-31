Owensboro Catholic didn't play as well as it wanted, but the Aces still had enough to win by three touchdowns on a historic Friday night at Daviess County.
Hagan Edge scored five touchdowns to lift the Aces to a 36-18 win in the first game at the renovated Reid Stadium.
There was a pregame ceremony and ribbon cutting for the new-look Reid Stadium, which had a large and enthusiastic crowd.
"Overall I was pleased because this environment was electric tonight," Catholic coach Jason Morris said. "We didn't play our A-game and we came out with a three-touchdown victory, showing when we don't play our best game we can still win. Bottom line is we had Hagan Edge, he was very special tonight. He had five touchdowns, in every way possible."
Edge's first touchdown was simple enough, a 1-yard catch from Drew Hartz with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
The second touchdown for Edge, a senior, was on a play Catholic leaned on much of the evening, a middle screen for 18 yards where Edge made a couple of tacklers miss on the way to the end zone.
Catholic ran middle screens a lot because of all the blitzing pressure DC brought to try and slow Hartz down.
"We went more to the screen, quick passes, there were some play where I tried to throw deep and didn't have time to," Hartz said. "We try to get some runs, they were showing a five-man box, we really try to show the short game, when they blitz it left some gaps open."
Daviess County had some chances in the first half, getting to the Catholic 1 after recovering a fumbled pass, but not getting a touchdown call on a quarterback sneak.
DC cut Catholic's halftime lead to 14-6 on a Joe Humphreys sneak from the 1 after a bad punt snap set up the Panthers for the score.
The Panthers put more pressure on late in the third quarter after four straight Hartz incompletions left them on their own 39.
Shane Riley broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run after DC's offensive line blew open a big hole, and a failed 2-point conversion left the Panthers trailing 14-12.
Catholic stretched the lead back out to 21-12 on its next possession after Hartz hit Edge on a screen pass on fourth-and-2 that went for 27 yards two seconds before the start of the fourth quarter.
Michael Sullivan kicked a 35-yard field goal to put Catholic up 24-12. Two plays after that, Edge put the game away with a stellar defensive play. After Humphreys hit Isaiah Tomes for a 35-yard completion to the Catholic 27, Edge stepped in front of another Humphreys pass and went 71 yards to give the Aces a 30-12 lead with 8:15 left in the game.
Riley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 30-18 with 2:25 left. Riley finished with 153 yards on 19 carries.
Edge finished things for Catholic with a 29-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left.
Edge put up 105 yards on nine catches with three touchdowns. He also ran six times for 53 yards, finishing up with 229 all-purpose yards.
"He had five touchdowns in every way possible," Morris said.
Hartz finished 27-of-40 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns. He was sacked four times.
Daviess County actually outgained Catholic in total offense 346-261. DC's Lance Newman had 96 yards on 13 carries. Humphreys was 8-of-18 for 101 yards.
"We've got to figure out ways to stretch the field a little," DC coach Matt Brannon said. "We just didn't execute. Defensively we played outstanding. We're close. We've got to find somebody to make that tough play when it happens. That screen pass they run over the middle on fourth-and-2, if we're there for the tackle, that changes the trajectory of the game.
"We still leave plays out there that could change the game. That comes with game experience."
DAVIESS COUNTY 0-6-6-6 -- 18
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7-7-7-15 -- 36
CATH-Edge 1 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Edge 18 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
DC-Humphreys 1 run (pass failed)
DC-Riley 57 run (run failed)
CATH-Edge 27 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
CATH-Sullivan 35 FG
CATH-Edge 71 interception return (run failed)
DC-Riley 6 run (run failed)
CATH-Edge 29 run (kick failed)
