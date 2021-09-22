Kentucky will host eight football games at Kroger Field in 2022, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.
The Wildcats will open against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3 and close the regular season against intrastate rival Louisville on Nov. 26, 2022, at Kroger Field.
The 12-game schedule features home conference games against South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia, as well as road trips to Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Missouri. All four non-conference games will be at Kroger Field, including matchups against Northern Illinois and Youngstown State — UK coach Mark Stoops’ hometown school.
Kentucky opens SEC play at Florida on Sept. 10 in week two. The Cats will also face Ole Miss on the road on Oct. 1 — the Cats’ first trip to Oxford, Mississippi, since 2010. Home games against South Carolina (Oct. 8) and Mississippi State (Oct. 15) hit before an open date, with trips to Tennessee (Oct. 29) and Missouri (Nov. 5) to follow. Conference play closes with back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt (Nov. 12) and Georgia (Nov. 19).
WHITE HITS ACE AT BEN HAWESDiane White hit a hole-in-one during the Owensboro Area Women’s Golf Association Outing Tuesday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
She aced No. 6 from 106 yards using an 8-iron.
Witnessing the feat were Linda Rafferty and Marilyn Alvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.