RICHMOND — Daryl McCleskey Jr. ran for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Eastern Kentucky rolled to a 42-16 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.
The senior McCleskey surpassed 2,000 career yards rushing and has now run for over 100 yards in three straight games. He had a 68-yard run that set up a 5-yard TD run to cap the scoring with five minutes left. He also had a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Alonzo Booth added 115 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Colonels (3-2, 1-0) finished with 379 yards rushing. Parker McKinney had a 6-yard scoring run and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Beerman.
UT Martin 40, Murray State 7
MARTIN, Tenn. — John Bachus III threw for one touchdown and ran for another to stake Tennessee-Martin to a 24-0 first-half lead en route to a win over Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both schools Saturday night.
After losing back-to-back games on the road to No. 11 Florida and Southern Illinois and coming off a bye week, the Skyhawks scored early on a 7-yard run by Terry Williams. Bachus hit Lamarcus Young for a 47-yard score and, following a Ryan Courtright 27-yard field goal, scored from a yard out to make it 24-0 with 6:11 to go in the first half.
