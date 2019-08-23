ELLIS PARK
FRIDAY'S ENTRIES
FIRST RACE 51/2 FURLONGS
1-Tropical Cognac Hill
2-K C Against World Sutherland
3-Greeley Can Win Borel
4-Mountain Division Lanerie
5-Afleet Roger Carroll
6-Sevennotrump Beschizza
7-No Picture Charlie Gazader
8-Loveatturkeyclub Cannon
AE-Wisdom an War Carroll
SECOND RACE 6 FURLONGS
1-Thea Bee Gazader
2-Have No Fear Graham
3-Angel's Cut Beschizza
4-Surfer Girl Cents Orm
5-Flatoutandfoxy Lanerie
6-Nocturnal Mission Carroll
7-Hoptown Honey Gilligan
8-Cafe Mischief Morales
THIRD RACE 1 MILE
1-Veritas Padron-Barcenas
2-Sergeant McNerney Johnson
3-Mischievous Dancer Court
4-Lighthouse Point Castanon
5-Macha's Reward Gilligan
6-Justin Zee Camacho, Jr.
7-Home It Tiz Sutherland
8-Green Garnet Cohen
9-Gran Red Hernandez, Jr.
FOURTH RACE 51/2 FURLONGS
1-Gp's Amazing Grace Orm
2-Kodikova Lanerie
3-Island Love Graham
4-Hollee Peach Camacho, Jr.
5-The Mary Ros Cannon
6-Dixieland Traffic Sutherland
7-Miss Over There Hill
8-Wild Love Baze
9-Momento Beschizza
10-A Wicked Wildcat Carroll
AE-Go Stormin Girl Gilligan
AE-Gotta B the Salsa Rocco, Jr.
AE-Heroic Officer Morales
AE-Turnstone Cannon
FIFTH RACE 61/2 FURLONGS
1-Cavalry Charge Hernandez, Jr.
2-Not Again Jackie Lanerie
3-Ingenico Morales
4-Prefect Rocco, Jr.
5-Palace Coup Bridgmohan
6-Life On the Road Gazader
7-Jungle Runner Baze
8-Street Danza Graham
9-Man He Can Gilligan
SIXTH RACE 51/2 FURLONGS
1-Arriva Diva Hernandez, Jr.
2-Chikara Cohen
3-Ican'treadtheodds Diego
4-Talaalah Sutherland
5-Bay of Fables Gazader
6-Miss Hanna Jo Geroux
7-Gold Star Mama Beschizza
8-Mavalous Mavalous Morales
9-Sister Nova Baze
AE-Punish Carroll
SEVENTH RACE 6 FURLONGS
1-Good Creation Rocco, Jr.
2-Veiled Vixen Baze
3-Destiny's Darling Lanerie
4-Midnight Karma Court
5-Flat Awesome Jenny Hernandez, Jr.
6-A. P. Princess Graham
7-Can D Appeal Cannon
EIGHTH RACE 11/16 MILES
1-Limage Geroux
2-Bettyb Rocco, Jr.
3-Daring Hernandez, Jr.
4-Broadway Diner Morales
5-Natures Bounty Lanerie
6-April Entry Carroll
7-Osprey Court Borel
8-Street Dazzle Beschizza
9-Tupelo Hon E Hill
10-Coincidence Bridgmoh
AE-Actress On Board Morales
