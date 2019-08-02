Ellis Park
Friday's entries
FIRST RACE 1 mile (turf)
1-Drop Dead Gorgeous Graham
2-It's Complicated Hernandez Jr.
3-Becky's Bluegrass Borel
4-Talk Pretty Morales
5-April Entry Court
6-Noble Goddess Cohen
7-East and Union Lanerie
SECOND RACE 1 mile
1-Etsuko Lanerie
2-Swifty Cause Carroll
3-Sovay Cannon
4-Michigan Miss Rocco Jr.
5-Princess Prado Padron-Barcenas
6-Green Garnet Cohen
7-Orleans Mena
THIRD RACE 6 furlongs
1-All Around Lanerie
2-His Giant Borel
3-Absolutely Aiden Baze
4-Overanalyzer Morales
5-Stratosphere Graham
6-Nacogdoches Mena
FOURTH RACE 51/2 furlongs (turf)
1-Raisedonrocknroll Camacho Jr.
2-Mine Inspector Baze
3-Derby City Villasana
4-G J Buster Gazader
5-Daddy's Gone Cohen
6-Home It Tiz Sutherland
7-Sergeant McNerney Johnson
8-Data Breach Graham
9-Wave Land Outlaw Borel
10-Starlin Carroll
11-Poppy Joe Rocks Beschizza
FIFTH RACE 7 furlongs
1-Hardly a Secret Mena
2-Smart Remark Lanerie
3-Greeley and Ben Borel
4-Madison's Luna Saez
5-Colonelsdarktemper Court
6-Blueridge Traveler Hernandez Jr.
SIXTH RACE 1 mile
1-Troubling Moon Hernandez Jr.
2-On d'Oro Graham
3-Bodefecta Baze
4-Tell Your Daddy Beschizza
5-Don't Forget Mena
6-Painismygain Morales
7-Harpers First Ride Johnson
8-Branson Lanerie
9-Queen's Mason Rocco Jr.
10-Parade Field Carroll
11-Ready and Rich Cannon
12-All About Will Court
Also eligibles:
1A-Not Very Gentle Mena
13-Sultry Samurai Baze
13-Who'syourfavorite Court
SEVENTH RACE 11/16 miles (turf)
1-Fred'stwilincandy Saez
2-Preacher Power Cannon
3-Salvator Mundi Hernandez Jr.
4-British Humor Mena
5-Job Security Beschizza
6-Morning Social Graham
7-Zip Your Lip Lanerie
8-He's Stylish Baze
9-American Sea Morales
10-Regal Look Carroll
11-J Zar Cohen
EIGHTH RACE 1 mile (turf)
1-Easy Doer Graham
2-Ransack Borel
3-Dragster Gazader
4-Mr. Tickle Cohen
5-Cedar Creek Court
6-Red Again Ortiz
7-Flashy Jewel Lanerie
8-Just Be Frank Villasana
9-El Bonito Mena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.