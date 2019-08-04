HORSE RACING

Ellis Park

Sunday's entries

FIRST RACE|1 mile

1-Swing West|Gilligan

2-Code Runner|Gaffalione

3-Automate|Graham

4-Fan Favorite|Gazader

5-Bodecream|Borel

6-Frank Senior|Hernandez Jr.

7-Crypto Cash|Cohen

8-Samurai Cause|Baze

9-Money for Mischief|Hill

SECOND RACE|1 mile

1-Spectacular Gem|Graham

2-Hunka Burning Love|Rocco Jr.

3-Altito|Gazader

4-Crosswalk|Hernandez Jr.

5-Rare Form|Chuan

6-Strong Yen|Mena

7-K J's Nobility|Borel

THIRD RACE|5 1/2 furlongs

1-Banks Island|Lanerie

2-Kentucky Peerless|Hernandez Jr.

3-Machine Gunner|Court

4-Heza Mischief|Carrero

5-Dean Martini|Carroll

6-Something Super|Gaffalione

7-Baby White Sox|Beschizza

8-Ingenico|Morales

9-Man He Can|Gilligan

10-Juggernaut|Graham

11-Substantial|Baze

12-Fight Fight Fight|Hill

Also eligible:

1A-Hieronymus|Geroux

FOURTH RACE|1 mile

1-Traveling|Lanerie

2-Wicked Indeed|Gaffalione

3-Ecru|Hernandez Jr.

4-Believeinholidays|Geroux

5-Oro de Tejano|Graham

6-Mississippi|Mena

7-Comedian|Baze

8-Stay Happy|Franklin

FIFTH RACE|6 furlongs

1-Proudly Pacific|Saez

2-Whimsical Muse|Geroux

3-Lemon Chill|Rocco Jr.

4-Ican'treadtheodds|Diego

5-Zebecca|Carroll

6-Newellton|Lanerie

7-Socialite|Beschizza

8-Natasha|Graham

9-Broadway Diner|Borel

10-Gun Club|Baze

11-Big Time Delivery|Gilligan

SIXTH RACE|5 1/2 furlongs

1-Coexistance|Beschizza

2-Bootsy's Hadenough|Hill

3-La Dame Blanche|Baze

4-Arabella Bella|Mena

5-Annathela|Gaffalione

6-May Lily|Saez

7-Flammetta|Lanerie

8-Courtmewithcarats|Camacho Jr.

9-Surrender Now|Hernandez Jr.

SEVENTH RACE|1 mile (turf)

1-Holiday Stone|Cannon

2-Hot Springs|Baze

3-Alkhaatam|Hill

4-Ezmosh|Beschizza

5-Fact Finding|Mena

6-Siem Riep|Graham

7-Mr Cub|Hernandez Jr.

8-Cullum Road|Gaffalione

9-Space Mountain|Lanerie

10-Mr. Misunderstood|Geroux

11-Flight Time|Cohen

EIGHTH RACE|5 1/2 furlongs (turf)

1-Fast Boat|Beschizza

2-Latent Revenge|Saez

3-Corruze|Hill

4-Reward the Miracle|Gaffalione

5-Sir Navigator|Cohen

6-Totally Boss|Geroux

7-Conquest Tsunami|Lanerie

8-Jazzy Times|Graham

9-Mr French|Mena

10-Mr. Crow|Baze

11-Angaston|Hernandez Jr.

NINTH RACE|1 mile (turf)

1-Peru|Lanerie

2-Stave|Saez

3-Kallio|Gaffalione

4-Brie's Lucky Charm|Mena

5-Classy Act|Beschizza

6-Smart Emma|Graham

7-Valentine Wish|Hernandez Jr.

8-Hanalei Moon|Gilligan

9-Smart Shot|Morales

10-Orageuse|Baze

TENTH RACE|1 1/4 miles (turf)

1-Nessy|Hernandez Jr.

2-My Boy Jack|Graham

3-Hello Don Julio|Hill

4-Choo Choo|Baze

5-Arrocha|Bridgmohan

6-Factor This|Geroux

7-Bigger Picture|Gaffalione

8-Zero Gravity|Beschizza

9-Vettori Kin|Cohen

10-Botswana|Cannon

11-Manitoulin|Rocco Jr.

