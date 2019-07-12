ELLIS PARK
Friday's entries
FIRST RACE 11/16 miles
1-Archangel Rose Camacho
2-Jingle Me This Sutherland
3-Midnight Joker Gazader
4-Bode's Maker Cohen
5-Manace the Dennis Beschizza
6-Sage Master Court
7-Chasingthegame Baze
8-Homefortheweekend Lanerie
SECOND RACE 1 mile
1-Sergeant McNerney Johnson
2-Charles T Baze
3-Stack Em High Carroll
4-Home It Tiz Hill
5-Lighthouse Point Castanon
6-Alex's Heights Mena
7-Pain in the Arch Graham
8-Gran Red Hernandez
THIRD RACE 6 furlongs
1-Lunar Approach Gazader
2-Mischief Galore Graham
3-Evil Ways Hernandez
4-Into Trouble Lanerie
5-Good Move Baze
6-Waki Patriot Sutherland
FOURTH RACE 7 furlongs
1-Shakes Creek Geroux
2-He's No Bull Baze
3-Undercover Lover Graham
4-Lngtermrelationship Rocco
5-Carrier Landing Lanerie
6-Jacktastic Bridgmohan
7-Tapitor Cohen
FIFTH RACE 51/2 furlongs
1-Shippingport Lanerie
2-Souper Dormy Carroll
3-Hillbilly Deluxe Beschizza
4-High Esteem Morales
5-Da Gold Room Hill
6-Soldier Field Baze
7-Automate Graham
8-Paynter Party Chuan
SIXTH RACE 6 furlongs
1-Dingdingdingding Graham
2-Pat Daddy Cohen
3-Homeview Beschizza
4-Griff Lanerie
5-Park Ridge Benny Carroll
6-Ceeky Baze
7-Tres Equis Mena
8-Bajan Cash Hill
SEVENTH RACE 51/2 furlongs
1-Time On Target Graham
2-Coltonator Lanerie
3-Crawl From the Bar Cohen
4-Spirogyra Mena
5-Sekondi Gazader
6-Valycove Hernandez
7-Gareeq Geroux
8-Vogt Baze
9-Bump Bailey Morales
10-Milk Chocolate Rocco
AE-Joyful Heart Beschizza
AE-Amani's Kitten Ulloa
EIGHTH RACE 1 mile
1-Champions Tale Geroux
1A-Lemon's Medaglia Baze
2-Baby Seal Graham
2B-Final Cut Elliott
3-Letters to Belle Borel
4-Web ' Gold Hernandez
5-Temperit Mena
6-Still Here Hill
7-Small Moment Lanerie
8-Sweetest Beschizza
9-Runway Starlet Court
