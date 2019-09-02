ELLIS PARK
Monday's entries
FIRST RACE 1 1/16 miles
1-Stock Chain Court
2-Timbrook Graham
3-Signsofawarrior Padron-Barcenas
4-Front Page Borel
5-Yak Baze
6-Shell Fire Rocco
7-Sir Hoski Hill
8-Hellfire Morales
SECOND RACE 6 1/2 furlongs
1-Fight On Penn Morales
2-Tolly Club Graham
3-Bobbie's Secret Gilligan
4-Plue Size Value Cannon
5-Kelly's a Gem Chuan
6-Fred's Baby Doll Ello
THIRD RACE 6 furlongs
1-Beemie Award Baze
2-Millwood Gazader
3-Lady's Weekend Sutherland
4-Stratosphere Beschizza
5-Warrior's Lullaby Machado
6-Nacodoches Bridgmohan
7-True to Dixie Hernandez
FOURTH RACE 5 1/2 furlongs
1-Giro Kate Graham
2-Lifefullofreinbows Court
3-Waki Patriot Carroll
4-Into Trouble Hernandez
5-Dance Rhythms Baze
FIFTH RACE 6 1/2 furlongs
1-Zebecca Carroll
2-Gun Club Baze
3-Frills Cannon
4-Bonnet Graham
5-Dixie Moll Hernandez
6-Proudly Pacific Saez
7-Neon Light Albarado
SIXTH RACE 5 1/2 furlongs
1-Rejuvenate Chavez
2-Denunciation Padron-Barcenas
3-Brilliant Steps Tormey
4-Point to Dunkirk Graham
5-Readyaimfire Albarado
6-Shorely Carroll
7-Classic Czar Baze
8-Mine Inspector Mena
9-Deano Cannon
10-Tapngo Morales
11-Temperance Road Gazader
SEVENTH RACE 6 furlongs
1-Giant's Forrest Cannon
2-Artegon Albarado
3-Cha Mono Carroll
4-Granian Camacho
5-Hugh B. Sutherland
6-Potential Danger Saez
7-Bango Box Borel
8-Swamp Ruler Morales
9-Sandhill Sammy Gazader
EIGHTH RACE 1 mile
1-Truculent Beschizza
2-Sir Winsalot Hernandez
3-Visual Artist Saez
4-Domani Cannon
5-Fan Favorite Gazader
6-Audit Bridgmohan
7-Money for Mischief Hill
8-Ingenico Gilligan
9-Bahama Channel Sutherland
10-Yadi Carroll
11-Final Breeze Morales
12-Wilshire Diamond Chuan
AE-Good Scout Court
NINTH RACE 1 mile
1-Drinking Dixie Hill
2-Gold Standard Bridgmohan
3-Seed of Time Rocco
4-Profound Legacy Hernandez
5-Beautiful Tale Mena
6-Diamondcoat Graham
10TH RACE 5 1/2 furlongs
1-Sister Nova Baze
2-Gold Star Mama Carroll
3-Classy Justice Gazader
4-Arriva Diva Hernandez
5-April Entry Padron-Barcenas
6-Badgeri Candy Beschizza
7-Bay of Fables Cannon
8-Chikara Saez
9-Talaalah Sutherland
11TH RACE 1 mile
1-Graveyard Shift Gilligan
2-She's So Sweet Carroll
3-Thoda's Jewell Graham
4-Elizabeth's Touch Albarado
5-Sovay Cannon
6-Tres Prinsesas Beschizza
7-Summer of Love Chuan
8-Calika Rose Morales
9-Crazy Lady Padron-Bercenas
10-Etsuko Sutherland
11-Orleans Gazader
