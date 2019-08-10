Ellis Park raising funds for cancer research

In an effort to raise money in the fight against cancer, Ellis Park is partnering with Louisville ESPN 680 and Kentuckiana Friends of V to offer fans a chance at horse racing and other sports memorabilia during this Sunday's races.
As part of the day's festivities, Louisville ESPN 680 broadcasters Bob Valvano -- the younger brother of V Foundation co-founder Jim Valvano -- and former University of Kentucky basketball standout Mike Pratt will host a live show from trackside, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
An online auction has already been set up at KFOV.org, and an on-track silent auction will be available Sunday as Ellis Park hosts two stakes races -- the Groupie Doll and the Ellis Park Derby -- to raise funds for Kentuckiana Friends of V, an affiliate of the V Foundation and a non-profit organization that focuses on funding cancer research and related programs in Kentucky and Indiana.
Some of the online auction items include an Anthony Davis-signed New Orleans Pelicans jersey, autographed books and a basketball by Dick Vitale, a football signed by Lamar Jackson, halters previously worn by horses like Groupie Doll, Kitten's Joy and Curlin', and even horseshoes worn by War of Will in the Belmont Stakes. The online auction closes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
"These are some great items," Valvano said on his radio show Friday. "You don't get a lot of auctions where you can get horse racing stuff. We have other stuff, we've got basketball, baseball and football stuff, but it's really cool if you're a thoroughbred fan. The things you've got are from horses that even the casual fan recognizes the names of these horses."
It will be the second year in a row that the Henderson track hosts the event, which Ellis Park public relations director Jennie Rees hopes is just the beginning of a long and prosperous partnership.
"One way or another, everybody's affected by cancer," said Rees, who's had her own bout with breast cancer in the past. "It could be you or somebody you know. And if you haven't been affected by cancer yet, it will probably happen in the future.
"What's really rewarding is I had a lot of help on this auction with getting items together. We have some really wonderful items, and we have some halters from a lot of really good horses."
Some of the in-person auction items include a California Chrome replica saddle, tickets to upcoming University of Evansville basketball games, season tickets to the Evansville Thunderbolts minor league hockey team, another Davis-signed Pelicans jersey and plenty of horse racing photos from over the years.
Anyone who donates $5 will receive a poster of Dennis' Moment, who won a maiden race at Ellis Park by 19 1/4 lengths late last month.
"Dennis' Moment, we really think he's gonna be the goods," Rees said.
After holding last year's event on a Friday, Ellis Park wanted to welcome more people in with a weekend experience instead.
"A lot of people told us they wish they could've come out, but they had to work," Rees recalled. "We're doing it on a Sunday now and probably making ourselves a little busier than we intended, with two stakes races, but it's all for a good cause.
"Last year, we raised $4,000, which I was a little disappointed by, but Bob Valvano said he thought it was great for the first year. If we can exceed that this year, that'd be great."
Valvano and Pratt will arrive early to mingle with fans, and their live show will include the race call of the $125,000 Groupie Doll and the $100,000 Ellis Park Derby. The two will also head to the winner's circle following the fifth race for a group photo opportunity. The Ellis Park Derby field will include Super Steed, who was briefly considered a Kentucky Derby contender, making his first start in sixth months.
Rees expects Sunday to represent another successful day of racing in what has been a strong summer so far -- a trend she expects to continue.
"The crowds, for us, are anecdotal, since we don't charge admission," she said. "We don't pretend to know, we just have to eyeball it. Our betting is way up, though. Out-of-state betting is way up. We're having a big meet. Some of the races have been very, very good.
"One thing we're excited about is we feel like this is the start of a new era. Once the new owners are able to further evaluate things and start in on their construction and plans, we think next year's really gonna be exceptional."
On Saturday, Ellis Park is hosting its Making of a Racehorse free education program designed to let the general public see what goes into getting horses ready for races in the morning. The event starts at 7 a.m. by the starting gate, with parking available in the south end of the parking lot. The tour includes stops to trainer John Hancock's barn -- including pony rides for kids -- and the paddock and jockeys' room. All ages are welcome.
