ELLIS PARK
Friday's results
FIRST RACE
1-Fed Policy $5.00 $2.80 $2.40
2-Miss Marinette $3.80 $2.40
3-Orb's Soul $2.20
$1 Exacta: 3-7 $7.80. $0.10 Superfecta: 3-7-4-1 $4.98. $0.50 Trifecta: 3-7-4 $9.35.
SECOND RACE
1-Triple Kapalua $9.80 $3.60 $2.60
2-Colonial Jill $2.60 $2.10
3-Chocolate Cherries $4.60
$1 Daily Double: 3-1 $16.30. $1 Exacta: 1-7 $10.80. $0.10 Superfecta: 1-7-5-4 $38.70. $0.50 Trifecta: 1-7-5 $38.00.
THIRD RACE
1-Aviator Parks $4.60 $2.60 $2.20
2-Entertainer $2.80 $2.40
3-Sabbatarian $3.80
$0.50 Pick 3: 3/5-1-6 (3 correct) $18.65. $1 Daily Double: 1-6 $16.90. $1 Exacta: 6-4 $5.90. $0.10 Superfecta: 6-4-1-7 $5.01. $0.50 Trifecta: 6-4-1 $10.80.
FOURTH RACE
1-Adheretome $5.00 $3.60 $3.00
2-Her Giant $8.80 $7.80
3-Savvy Spender $3.40
$0.50 Pick 3: 1-6-5 (3 correct) $22.80. $1 Daily Double: 6-5 $9.10. $1 Exacta: 5-9 $27.10. $0.10 Superfecta: 5-9-2-4 $87.90. $0.50 Trifecta: 5-9-2 $42.75.
FIFTH RACE
1-Something Super $10.20 $4.60 $3.60
2-Banks Island $3.60 $3.00
3-Dark Oak $4.20
$0.50 Pick 3: 6-5-2 (3 correct) $21.00. $0.50 Pick 4: 1-6-5-2 (4 correct) $121.10. $1 Daily Double: 5-2 $9.90. $1 Exacta: 2-6 $17.10. $0.10 Superfecta: 2-6-3-5 $27.36. $0.50 Trifecta: 2-6-3 $45.35.
SIXTH RACE
1-Mt. Brave $7.80 $4.20 $3.00
2-Destiny's Darling $8.80 $5.60
3-Love to Learn $4.00
$0.50 Pick 3: 5-2-2 (3 correct) $21.75. $1 Daily Double: 2-2 $19.40. $1 Exacta: 2-3 $33.00. $0.10 Superfecta: 2-3-5-4 $118.80. $0.50 Trifecta: 2-3-5 $193.70.
SEVENTH RACE
1-Life On the Road $12.80 $5.60 $3.80
2-Subliminalcriminal $6.80 $4.20
3-Whisky Man $$4.60
$0.50 Pick 3: 2-2-9 (3 correct) $57.85. $1 Daily Double: 2-9 $28.30. $1 Exacta: 9-8 $60.50. $0.10 Superfecta: 9-8-6-1 $179.77. $0.50 Trifecta: 9-8-6 $168.05.
EIGHTH RACE
1-K J's Nobility $5.60 $3.00 $2.40
2-Haunt $3.60 $2.60
3-Portal $3.00
$0.50 Pick 3: 2-9-2 (3 correct) $42.35. $1 Daily Double: 9-2 $32.30. $1 Exacta: 2-4 $9.40. $0.10 Superfecta: 2-4-3-1 $7.66. $0.50 Trifecta: 2-4-3 $10.60.
NINTH RACE
1-Vice Versa $8.00 $5.00 $3.60
2-Majors Vindication $7.60 $3.80
3-Count Again $7.00
$0.50 Pick 3: 9-2-9 (3 correct) $57.10. $0.50 Pick 4: 2-9-2/5-9 (4 correct) $152.55. $0.50 Pick 5: 2-2-9-2/5-9 (4 correct) $9.30. $0.50 Pick 5: 2-2-9-2/5-9 (5 correct) $475.95. $1 Daily Double: 2-9 $10.40. $1 Exacta: 9-6 $23.50. $0.10 Superfecta: 9-6-7-5 $168.00. $0.50 Trifecta: 9-6-7 $109.95.
