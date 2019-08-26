HORSE RACING

Ellis Park

Sunday's results

FIRST RACE

Northern Connect 9.80 3.60 2.60

C Islandsurprise 2.40 2.20

Holy Cookie 3.20

$1 Exacta: 4-2 $13.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 4-2-1-3 $18.75. 50-cent Trifecta: 4-2-1 $26.35.

SECOND RACE

Molly's Game 7.60 3.80 2.40

Mad Grace 3.80 2.80

Bella Kristina 3.00

$1 Daily Double: 4-5 $17.90. $1 Exacta: 5-4 $12.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 5-4-3-1 $25.89. 50-cent Trifecta: 5-4-3 $23.75.

THIRD RACE

Red Alert 76.20 19.60 27.60

Lookin at Blessing 5.20 6.40

Bango Box 5.00

50-cent Pick 3: 4-5-6 $352.00. $1 Daily Double: 5-6 $111.50. $1 Exacta: 6-2 $147.10. 10-cent Superfecta: 6-2-1-3 $121.79. 50-cent Trifecta: 6-2-1 $173.80.

FOURTH RACE

Parade Field 11.40 4.80 3.00

A. K. Safari 3.20 2.40

Blame Ro 2.80

50-cent Pick 3: 5-6-1 $1,104.60. $1 Daily Double: 6-1 $223.30. $1 Exacta: 1-3 $20.80. 10-cent Superfecta: 1-3-7-5 $20.91. 50-cent Trifecta: 1-3-7 $25.85.

FIFTH RACE

Unmatachable 4.00 3.00 2.60

Croatian 9.40 5.20

Ransack 3.20

50-cent Pick 3: 6-1-2 $277.65. 50-cent Pick 4: 5-6-1-2 $2,642.25. $1 Daily Double: 1-2 $19.20. $1 Exacta: 2-7 $19.50. 10-cent Superfecta: 2-7-3-4 $55.54. 50-cent Trifecta: 2-7-3 $82.55.

SIXTH RACE

Amazima 3.20 2.40 2.10

Rodhwaan 4.60 2.80

Korat Queen 3.00

50-cent Pick 3: 1-2-7/8 $20.35. $1 Daily Double: 2-8 $4.80. $1 Exacta: 8-6 $5.70. 10-cent Superfecta: 8-6-3-1 $4.43. 50-cent Trifecta: 8-6-3 $8.05.

SEVENTH RACE

Portrait 4.40 3.20 2.40

Pleasant Orb 7.20 3.60

Evil Lyn 2.40

50-cent Pick 3: 2-7/8-7 $2.95. $1 Daily Double: 8-7 $4.70. $1 Exacta: 7-4 $14.60. 10-cent Superfecta: 7-4-1-6 $11.72. 50-cent Trifecta: 7-4-1 $19.25.

EIGHTH RACE

Bye Bye Birdstone 8.20 4.40 3.40

Unmoored 4.60 3.20

Batterbatterswing 4.40

50-cent Pick 3: 8-7-5 $10.60. $1 Daily Double: 7-5 $10.60. $1 Exacta: 5-1 $17.40. 10-cent Superfecta: 5-1-6-7 $22.43. 50-cent Trifecta: 5-1-6 $50.50.

NINTH RACE

Grand Meister 8.80 4.60 3.40

Phantom Currency 5.80 4.00

Arabian Story 6.00

50-cent Pick 3: 7-5-6 $32.55. 50-cent Pick 4: 7/8-7-5-6 $56.30. Pick 5: 2-7/8-7-5-6 (4 correct) $3.00; (5 correct) $138.70. $1 Daily Double: 5-6 $21.40. $1 Exacta: 6-4 $20.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 6-4-1-3 $60.39. 50-cent Trifecta: 6-4-1 $109.55.

