Ellis Park

Sunday's results

FIRST RACE

Shorely 2.80 2.40 2.10

Gowdy 10.60 6.80

Mountain Division 3.80

Exacta: 6-8 $31.80. Superfecta: 6-8-2-5 $49.24. Trifecta: 6-8-2 $69.35.

SECOND RACE

Sandhill Sammy 18.40 6.00 3.40

Dark Arden 2.40 2.20

Hickory Hill 2.60

Daily Double: 6-4 $18.30. Exacta: 4-7 $19.90. Trifecta: 4-7-2 $18.90.

THIRD RACE

Above Board 4.20 3.00 2.40

Ship Stalker 4.20 2.80

Due to His Charm 2.60

Pick 3: 1/6-4-6 $19.35. Daily Double: 4-6 $19.90. Exacta: 6-7 $7.20. Superfecta: 6-7-3-1 $9.01. Trifecta: 6-7-3 $9.35.

FOURTH RACE

Finess Bere 2.80 2.40 2.20

Gianna's Gift 5.40 4.20

Northern Fern 4.00

Pick 3: 4-6-1/10 $17.80. Daily Double: 6-1 $3.80. Exacta: 1-8 $7.60. Superfecta: 1-8-9-6 $10.83. Trifecta: 1-8-9 $18.85.

FIFTH RACE

Blunt Force 6.40 3.40 2.80

Unsweet Tea 3.80 3.40

Natures Bounty 10.40

Pick 3: 6-1/10/12-3/4 $9.95. Pick 4: 4-6-1-4 $87.40. Daily Double: 1-4 $9.00. Exacta: 4-7 $12.50. Superfecta: 4-7-9-8 $55.30. Trifecta: 4-7-9 $66.95.

SIXTH RACE

Data Damsel 7.80 3.60 3.00

Bella Belle 2.60 2.20

Dance the Day Away 8.00

Pick 3: 1/10-3/4-4 $19.85. Daily Double: 4-4 $20.70. Exacta: 4-1 $10.70. Superfecta: 4-1-5-3 $25.63. Trifecta: 4-1-5 $45.30.

SEVENTH RACE

Lil Miss Hot Mess 15.00 6.80 3.80

Don't Mine Me 6.60 5.00

Biriba 3.20

Pick 3: 3/4-4-4 $61.45. Daily Double: 4-4 $32.00. Exacta: 4-5 $38.10. Superfecta: 4-5-1-2 $150.92. Trifecta: 4-5-1 $90.40.

EIGHTH RACE

Get Western 6.20 3.80 2.80

Tigers Rule 5.80 2.80

Take That for Data 2.20

Pick 3: 4-4-9 $61.80. Daily Double: 4-9 $23.20. Exacta: 9-5 $17.90. Superfecta: 9-5-1-4 $19.90. Trifecta: 9-5-1 $24.20.

NINTH RACE

Dreams Are Made 8.60 4.60 2.80

Gold Star Mama 9.60 5.80

Sister Nova 3.20

Pick 3: 4-9-6 $54.85. Pick 4: 4-4-9-6 $311.10. Pick 5 (4 correct): 4-4-4-9-6 $25.05; (5 correct) $1,967.35. Daily Double: 9-6 $19.90. Exacta: 6-5 $37.70. Superfecta: 6-5-4-10 $129.01. Super High Five: 6-5-4-10-3 $6,867.80. Trifecta: 6-5-4 $99.05.

