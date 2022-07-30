For the past century, Ellis Park has been a staple of Kentucky horse racing.
Now in the midst of its 100th racing season, the Henderson track and gaming facility has had a hand in the state’s Thoroughbred racing since its very first year — and it remains a unique local attraction worth visiting for a day (or a few days, depending on your love for horse racing) each summer.
Live racing for the 2022 campaign began July 8 and will continue every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 28. With both dirt and turf racing, Ellis Park offers a variety of races, including 14 stakes events and even the not-so-serious competitions like wiener dog races.
Some familiar names have walked through the park, too.
“One of the things that makes this track so special is our unique location, which makes our racing surface one of the most forgiving there is,” general manager Jeff Inman said before the season began. “We’ve seen Ellis Park, year after year, provide a starting point for promising 2-year-olds, most recently the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike.”
Others who have raced there include early Kentucky Derby winners Behave Yourself (1921), Black Gold (1924), Bubbling Over (1926), Burgoo King (1932) and Brokers Tip (1933), but the more-recent list features the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runner-up and leading sire, Not This Time, and the 2021 Horse of the Year, Knicks Go, trained by 2020 and 2021 Ellis Park leading trainer Brad Cox.
Along with the racing, the track features an atmosphere that’s unmatched.
Simply walking in, you can sense the history within its walls.
Once inside, though, it’s a welcoming and open area for both horse racing enthusiasts and those who aren’t so familiar with the terrain. If you want to place a wager, it’s easy. If you don’t know how the betting works, you won’t have to look far for someone — an Ellis Park employee or even just a nearby handicapping veteran — to lend a hand. It’s one of the most accessible ways of getting into live horse racing.
Compared to other racing venues around the state, Ellis Park holds a certain down-to-earth charisma to it.
Churchill Downs, the legendary home of the Kentucky Derby, features all the frills. Keeneland, likewise, draws in a number of guests who like to dress in their finest clothes.
At Ellis Park, you can show up as you are to enjoy a day in the sun, and the park staff runs a number of promotions throughout the season to keep the crowds coming.
On Saturday, for example, jockeys will sign 100th season commemorative posters to raise money for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund. They’ll sign the full-color posters throughout the day for free, but donations are encouraged to help provide financial assistance to around 60 former jockeys who have suffered on-track injuries.
“No other major sport allows so much access to its participants as horse racing does on a daily basis,” Inman said. “Our jockeys routinely sign autographs after races. Saturday provides an organized opportunity for fans to create a real keepsake by getting any number of riders to sign our souvenir century poster.”
Sunday will then be HBPA College Day, as Ellis Park gives out nine $1,000 scholarships and nine iPad mini/AirPods packages to college students in drawings held between races. The event coincides with RUNHAPPY Dollar Day, which offers $1 hot dogs, $1 popcorn and $2 beer.
Again, it’s all in an effort to bring people to the track — and once you’re there, it’s hard not to be enthralled with the sight of it all.
Owensboro will soon have its own Ellis Park entertainment venue at Towne Square Mall, which will offer historical racing machines and simulcast wagering, but there’s nothing quite like actually going to the race track.
Ellis Park has found a way to stay around for 100 years — even throughout ownership changes, barn fires, a flood and a tornado during that span — but it’s a local staple that remains unparalleled.
