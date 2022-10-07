If you’re not in the midst of the high school football scene on Friday nights in Kentucky, you don’t know what you’re missing.
Back in August, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talked about UK being a “basketball school.” His comments sparked discussions — and, of course, some arguments — about which sport reigned supreme in the commonwealth.
Those same discussions could have easily taken place at the high school level, too.
If you’re not from Kentucky or not familiar with the sports landscape, you’d likely assume that the hardwood is where the majority of hearts lie. It would make sense from a historical standpoint, knowing how many great basketball players have come from Kentucky.
However, some scenes — especially around Owensboro, Daviess County and the surrounding areas — on Friday nights are unparalleled. The high school football schedule has hit a unique spot locally, with multiple games being contested on Thursdays for a short while, but it really doesn’t matter when the game is. The party shows up regardless.
At McLean County and Hancock County high schools, for example, every game night is more like a block party and a celebration than anything else.
Fans come out in droves to see their teams, and it’s not uncommon to see packed stands and trucks filled with tailgaters backed up to the edge of the parking lot.
It’s simply a pair of communities that love their football teams.
It doesn’t hurt that both squads have come out hot to begin the 2022 campaign, but even if the wins weren’t there, the fans would be.
If one thing’s for certain, you’d better show up early to grab a parking spot or a seat at either Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun or Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Within the city, there’s a similar pride felt by tradition-rich Owensboro at Rash Stadium.
When the Red Devils take the field, there’s a certain fervor within their fan base that builds and builds until it reaches a crescendo each game.
At Steele Stadium, the streets around the Kentucky Wesleyan campus are often packed to the gills as fans gather before each Owensboro Catholic contest.
At Reid Stadium, Daviess County supporters, parents and students fill the bleachers and even the hill beyond on the home side.
Apollo fans are still enjoying the recently-build Eagle Stadium, as well, with vehicles often lining the parking lot and even the grass along Gemini Drive on game nights.
What’s remarkable, though, is that even if a team’s been struggling throughout the year, fans still show up.
That’s what makes them fans, of course, but that’s not always the case in every sport.
Instead, Fridays (and Thursdays, lately) foster a “what if?” mentality. It doesn’t take much to get a team headed in the right down — a little momentum can go a long way — and you don’t want to miss what could potentially be the turning point of the season.
In some cases, fans come out for the experience just as much as they do for the on-field action.
High school football seems to be the common ground for
school communities to come together.
Whether it’s to share laughs, see friends or even to simply enjoy good food before the game, there’s nothing quite like a sense of belonging — and these games help provide that.
On the surface, a high school football game on a Friday night might not sound like a big deal, but for at least four or five weeks — or however many home games a team hosts during a season — don’t tell that to the people headed out to the games.
They brave the heat when the season starts in mid-August.
They layer up and continue to come out throughout October.
And, if a team’s fortunate enough to make a deep playoff run, those same fans are still out in the stands well into November.
Basketball is an important sport in Kentucky, obviously, but football will always hold a special place in peoples’ hearts.
