Esports 'a different way to compete' at Brescia University

Over the last few years, the world of esports has experienced an explosion in popularity, and Brescia University has put itself in prime position to capitalize on what has become an ever-growing phenomenon.
The Bearcats' esports team began in 2017, and late last month the university named Matthew Horn -- previously an assistant, who has been with the program since its inception -- its new head coach.
For decades, video games have been commonplace in everyday culture. Only now, games that used to take place in homes across the country are being contested in jam-packed stadiums and even broadcasted around the world as part of a booming industry.
For Horn, who has competed in esports for 11 years, it's no different than typical sporting events.
"It's just a different way to compete," said Horn, 27, an Owensboro native and Daviess County High School graduate. "Instead of someone having to be 7-foot to slam dunk a basketball, they can now play a video game and do the same thing. Esports is just a lot more mental and tactic-based.
"Believe it or not, chess is a form of that. If you think about chess, it's a similar thing."
Though professional leagues play all kinds of video games -- the popular NBA 2k franchise has its own yearly seasons, as do the Madden football and FIFA soccer games -- Brescia sticks to a select few: Overwatch, Rocket League, League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Although the game types differ, the approach remains the same.
"What all of those games have in common is they're objective-based," Horn said. "Just like in basketball or football, where you work together to score more points to win, it's the same here."
And, Horn added, team chemistry is one of his top priorities when it comes to his players. With that as a foundation, he's confident that the program can help just about anyone become a better player while retaining their individual qualities.
"Take the movies 'Hoosiers' or 'Coach Carter' for example, where it's a team based on player development and being more fit than the other team," Horn said. "It's learning the basics of the game, and then the players bring in their own skills, like dribbling between the legs or throwing alley-oops. 'Glory Road' is a great example of this, where they brought in a different style of play to win.
"In video games, that's called 'the meta.' It's basically the newest way to win. Not everybody knows about it, but by working on it, you gain a competitive edge."
After all, the realm of video games is a constantly-changing entity, and esports players are always working to keep up.
"In basketball, football, soccer, tennis and other sports, the rules don't normally change," Horn said. "The playing field doesn't normally change. Video games change all the time. That could mean a different map layout, that could be items or weapons in the game, how stats change -- all kinds of things."
Currently, the Brescia team has around 20 players, but Horn hopes to have between 30 and 35 by this time next year. The department can have as many players as it wants, he noted, but it's not worth it if he can't properly manage and coach everyone.
In the end, Horn said, all of BU's esports players are expected to maintain the same level of professionalism and academic standing as any other student-athlete.
"For colleges, it's a really big thing right now," he said. "As a coach, I make sure they have a good student-athlete balance and social life on campus and that they're not just playing video games all day.
"Just like any sport, you can't practice for six or eight hours a day. There needs to be a cut-off point. When we're playing, we require them to get up and stretch or walk around between games, not just sit there."
Recruiting is also done in a similar way as typical college athletics, with online tools available to help players record, analyze and improve their play over time. Those same tools are available for college coaches to find which players might suit their program the best.
There's also real-world experience that comes with competing.
If students have backgrounds in social media, graphic design or even broadcasting, Horn lets them apply those trades to helping the Brescia team. In his own life, Horn has used his esports experience in other areas -- like serving in management roles for Aporia Customs, a popular gaming equipment provider.
Projections show the esports industry will surpass $1.1 billion in 2019 -- a 27% increase from last year -- so the future is obviously bright. The industry is still in its infancy stage, but Brescia's goal is to provide an avenue for its students to be a part of it.
"Right now on the collegiate scene, it's like the wild west," Horn said. "There's no right way to do it, just doing it and finding a way is the best way. If invested the right way -- whether that's time or money -- you're going to have a huge return."
