LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiyon Evans ran for 126 yards on 10 carries, including a 71-yard touchdown, to help lead Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison on Saturday night.

The junior transfer from Tennessee spurred a ground game that amassed 244 yards for the Cardinals (6-3). His touchdown with 6:04 left in the third quarter extended Louisville’s lead to 20-10 and came one play after the Dukes (5-3) were forced to punt.

