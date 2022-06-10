Owensboro Catholic senior Luke Evans was named to the 2022 Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State First Team this week.
This season, Evans sported a .486 batting average with 58 runs scored, 29 runs batted in, nine doubles, seven triples, three home runs and 38 stolen bases.
Aces senior catcher Braden Mundy was voted to the all-state third team after posting a .435 average, 35 RBIs, eight doubles, four triples and a home run.
Catholic went 30-5 this year, capturing 9th District and 3rd Region titles before falling in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
Apollo standout outfielder Harrison Bowman was an honorable mention selection. He finished the season with a .510 hitting average, 41 runs scored, 25 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and five home runs with 22 stolen bases.
The Eagles went 20-14 this season and finished as the runners-up in the 9th District Tournament.
UK ADDS TWO WALK-ONS
The Kentucky men’s basketball team has added Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn to its roster, the program announced Thursday. Darbyshire, a guard from Cincinnati, and Horn, a guard from Austin, Texas, will join the 2022-23 team as walk-on freshmen.
Darbyshire played for Sycamore High School and the Midwest Basketball Club, while Horn finished his career for Westlake High School and the Shining Star AAU team.
“Both Grant and Walker will be great additions to our team,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “They both come from terrific families, and they’ve been impactful both on the court and in the classroom. I love that they’ve both been around the game their entire lives because you have to love this, and I’m confident they’re ready to embrace all that goes with being a Kentucky basketball player.”
Darbyshire, a 6-foot-2 guard, shot 43% from 3-point range as a junior. Horn, a 6-3 guard, is the son of Northern Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Darrin Horn and finished his high school career at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, after spending his previous two seasons at Covington Catholic.
Darbyshire and Horn give UK six newcomers for the 2022-23 season. They’ll join freshmen Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero and Cason Wallace, as well as transfer Antonio Reeves.
