Owensboro had its chances late, but Evansville Central's defense held firm -- allowing the Bears to escape their trip across the Ohio River with a 10-8 victory on a picture-perfect Friday night at Rash Stadium.
After battling back from a 10-0 halftime deficit, the Red Devils (1-1) reached the Central red zone twice in the final minutes of the game, trailing by two points, but ultimately came up short both times.
"That's a really, really good football team," OHS coach Jay Fallin said of Central. "We made some mistakes in the first half that hurt us a little bit. Anytime you go to the half without any points, you're struggling offensively.
"To their credit, they're a very good team. They were in the Class 4-A state final in Indiana for a reason last year. But, I was very, very proud of the way we came out and battled in the second half.
OHS missed a 23-yard field goal off the upright with about four minutes remaining, but the Red Devils got a second chance when Central was penalized for lining up over the center. Gavin Wimsatt's throw to the end zone on fourth down from the Central 3 yard line fell incomplete.
After holding the Bears to a three-and-out punt -- following what OHS players and fans thought was a game-tying safety but was ruled down by forward progress just inches from the goal line -- the Red Devils had one final drive. OHS marched to the Central 11, but Wimsatt's throw to the end zone was intercepted, allowing the Bears to kneel out the clock for the win.
"As you get closer to the end zone, those lanes tighten up and the defense starts taking more chances to try to stuff things up," Fallin said. "You have to take chances, and we did. ... Our kids played their tails off. There was no quit and no lay down whatsoever, and I'm very proud of that fact."
The Red Devils' turnaround performance came following a fruitless first half, but junior running back Ethan Avery helped spearhead the OHS rushing attack. Avery finished the game with 24 rushes for 99 yards and a touchdown -- with 91 of those yards coming after intermission.
"The thing about our offense is a big part of it is fatiguing the defense," Fallin said. "We may not have a lot of success running the ball in the first half, but we believe that if we stick to it and we keep hitting that rock, we're going to in the second half. That proved to be true tonight.
"Ethan's a very tough kid. ... He really ran the ball well in the second half, and the offensive line really dug deep."
As a team, OHS finished with 249 yards of total offense, with 176 yards coming in the second half.
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 11-of-27 passes for 130 yards and two interceptions against Central's stout defense.
"I think the mark of a championship-caliber team is they play great defense in the red zone," Fallin said. "You've got to trip your hat to Central for the defense they played in the red zone tonight."
The Bears (1-1), meanwhile, were limited to just 212 yards of total offense. Their lone score came on quarterback Collin Turner's 7-yard rollout and subsequent run up the middle with 23 seconds left in the second quarter.
"Super pleased with the defensive performance tonight," Fallin said. "Had we been able to have a little bit more success in the first half on offense and sustained some drives, the defense probably wouldn't have been as fatigued in the second half and maybe could have limited them even more."
Despite the loss, Fallin remained upbeat afterward. With a matchup against Owensboro Catholic looming next week, he just wants to see his players stay confident moving forward.
"We got a bunch of guys who are getting their first real varsity action," he said. "When you're in that position, you're gonna make some youthful mistakes. As so long as we can stay together, stay loyal to one another, take care of one another, believe in one another -- as a staff and as players -- we're gonna be a real good football team come November, I think."
CENTRAL 3-7-0-0 -- 10
OWENSBORO 0-0-8-0 -- 9
C-Pritchett 26 field goal
C-Turner 7 run (Pritchett kick)
O-Safety
O-Avery 4 run (pass failed)
