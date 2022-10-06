Five games into the 2022 campaign, and the Kentucky defense remains one of the toughest units in college football — and the No. 13 Wildcats have no plans to let up now.
Paired with an offense that has been up and down thus far this year, especially in establishing the running game, Kentucky’s defense has been the driving force in the Cats’ 4-1 overall record and 1-1 start in Southeastern Conference play.
Despite shuffling players in and out due to injury — middle linebacker Jacquez Jones (foot) is expected to miss Saturday’s home game against South Carolina, while J.J. Weaver (arm) may return from a two-game absence, for example — defensive coordinator Brad White credits UK’s depth and experience for not missing a beat.
“When you’re an old guy and you got all these banked reps, when you go to make an adjustment, they understand what you’re trying to get done and why you’re trying to get it done,” said White, now in his fifth season at UK despite being linked with numerous lucrative deals from other schools during the offseason. “You have something to fall back on. You have a memory tank to pull from. Young guys don’t, so they just try to do what they’re being told.
“The more veteran players you have, the more adjustments you can make — hopefully you don’t need to make a whole bunch off of your game plan, but sometimes you have to. A lot of it is dictated by what the offense wants to do, so having those veterans is a huge aspect of that.”
Kentucky has made it a habit of dipping into the NCAA transfer portal, which has brought in experienced players like Jones, a grad student in his second season in Lexington, or Keidron Smith, a senior defensive back who also transferred from Mississippi.
Added to a group that includes homegrown products like grad linebackers DeAndre Square and Jordan Wright, grad defensive back Tyrell Ajian and Weaver, a junior, White feels he has all the experience needed at his disposal.
“It all stems from having poise,” he said. “As much as we talk about adjustments at halftime, it’s just about having those experienced guys that have been in those moments and understand. Hey, listen, can’t get too high, can’t get too low — just stay even keel throughout the game and when the game’s over, we can see how it all played out.”
As a result, UK is tied for the 14th-best scoring defense in FBS at only 14.8 points allowed per game. The Cats are also 20th with 297.4 yards given up per outing.
Though Kentucky fell 22-19 at Ole Miss last weekend — and, in the process, gave up 19 first-half points — White was pleased with the way his squad responded after intermission. Strong second-half performances are a regular occurrence with the UK defense, and White expects them to get even better moving forward.
“They’re staying poised,” he said. “They’re not letting things that happen early in the game rattle them. They come to the sideline and, if we’ve made some mistakes, let’s get them corrected and play ball.
“I was really proud of the guys after that first quarter, they could’ve been rattled or shaken. The atmosphere down there was a really good environment, obviously, the crowd was in it after that long touchdown run (that put the Rebels up 14-0). They could’ve gotten their confidence shaken, but they didn’t. They kept fighting.”
