Kentucky Mississippi Football

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) and cornerback Elijah Reed (24) tackle Mississippi wide receiver Malik Heath during Saturday’s game in Oxford, Miss.

 Associated Press

Five games into the 2022 campaign, and the Kentucky defense remains one of the toughest units in college football — and the No. 13 Wildcats have no plans to let up now.

Paired with an offense that has been up and down thus far this year, especially in establishing the running game, Kentucky’s defense has been the driving force in the Cats’ 4-1 overall record and 1-1 start in Southeastern Conference play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.