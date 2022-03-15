The Muhlenberg County High School boys basketball team is ready for the next step of the postseason.
The Mustangs, making their second consecutive trip to the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament this week, have more time to get ready than they did a year ago — and coach Kyle Eades says his players are taking advantage of the extended opportunity.
Following last season’s 3rd Region Tournament title game, Muhlenberg County’s coaching staff had only four days to draw up a game plan before falling to Highlands in the opening round. This time, however, with more than a week to prepare, the Mustangs feel good about where they stand.
“I feel like our team has been locked in and focused on having great practices each day,” said Eades, whose team enters state tournament play at 18-11 overall. “Fortunately, we’ve got a veteran group who has experienced playing on the big stage at Rupp Arena. I think that gives our players a little extra confidence as we prepare for our first-round matchup with North Oldham.”
Muhlenberg County entered the season with its sights set on a repeat trip to the state tournament, and the team’s coaches didn’t shy away from any early-season competition. The Mustangs opened the 2021-22 campaign at only 5-7 — including a pair of holiday tournaments against top-tier opponents — before finding their rhythm in mid-January.
A home victory against 10th District rival McLean County on Jan. 11 sparked a seven-game winning streak, which provided a momentum boost heading into the remainder of the year. Eventually, the Mustangs wrapped up district play at 4-0, won the 10th District Tournament championship and then defeated Owensboro Catholic, Hancock County and McLean County on the way to winning another regional championship.
“I love this team,” Eades said. “I’m extremely proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish and how they have grown as young men. We’ve been playing our best basketball over the past couple of weeks. These guys are an absolute pleasure to coach and I have a tremendous amount of confidence in them.”
Eades, who played at Muhlenberg North under coach Steve Sparks in the early 2000s, doesn’t take for granted the opportunity to coach in Rupp Arena again. He’s also worked to make sure his players appreciate the moment, and he knows the Muhlenberg County community will show up to support his squad.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in the state tournament,” he said. “We certainly want to represent Muhlenberg County and the 3rd Region in a positive way.”
Muhlenberg County will play North Oldham at 12:30 p.m. CT. The winner will square off against the Jeffersontown-Lincoln County victor in Friday’s quarterfinals at 10 a.m.
