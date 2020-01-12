It wasn't a stellar offensive performance by the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team, but the Panthers' effort to rebound and defend made up for their shooting woes Saturday.
Kaylee Clifford posted 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tahlia Walton recorded 10 points with 10 boards for Wesleyan, which claimed a 60-47 conference victory over Alderson Broaddus at the Sportscenter. Keelie Lamb scored 12 points and dished seven assists, as well.
The Panthers (16-1, 7-1 in G-MAC) shot just 32.8% from the field, including 10-of-38 from 3-point range (26.3%), and made only 8-of-15 free-throw attempts (53.3%). However, KWC finished with a 45-27 rebounding edge and limited the Battlers to 37.7% shooting from the floor.
"We needed it, we absolutely needed this," KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman said afterward. "This was a game where we did not shoot the ball well at all today. We shot a ton of 3s because they played zone the whole game, so we essentially had to. ... Just not a good shooting night. Inside, we didn't make those, and we didn't make free throws.
"For us to walk away from a good team with a win tonight -- it wasn't due to a lack of effort, we just had to grind this one out. That's good for us."
Clifford scored the first eight points of the game for KWC, which built a 16-11 lead through the first quarter. Clifford's layup with 2:26 left in the second period sparked a 7-0 run, lifting the Panthers to a 38-24 halftime advantage.
Clifford's 3-pointer less than three minutes into the third quarter pushed KWC ahead 43-27, but the Battlers (6-10, 3-5) cut the lead to 10 points with an 8-2 run.
KWC held Alderson Broaddus at bay from there, with the Battlers never getting within single digits in the second half.
Though Wesleyan was outscored 28-22 in the paint, 19-14 off turnovers and 9-4 on fastbreaks, the Panthers' season-high 21 offensive rebounds led to an 18-12 advantage in second-chance scoring. KWC also had 11 more shot attempts than ABU.
"Things weren't going our way, but we really felt like our effort was good," Nieman said. "If we're not gonna make shots, let's go get second chances and third chances, and we did that. This was the best offensive rebounding night we've had."
Mara Jimenez-Montes scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace Alderson Broaddus, which made only 2-of-14 3-point tries (14.3%) and 5-of-8 foul shots (62.5%). Hannah Henderson and Yolanda Florido chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Jordan Barga hauled in eight boards for KWC, as well.
"We had people who decided to go and get some rebounds," Nieman said. "Overall, it was a gritty effort on the defensive end, and getting some small, little details right went a long way for us."
ALDERSON BROADDUS 11-13-13-10 -- 47
KENTUCKY WESLEYA |16-22-9-13 -- 60
Alderson Broaddus (47) -- Jimenez-Montes 13, Henderson 11, Florido 10, Weatherspoon 6, Donaldson 4, Harper 3.
Kentucky Wesleyan (60) -- Clifford 18, Lamb 12, Walton 10, Nolot 6, Barga 4, Grimes 3, Duncan 3, L. Richardson 3, Johnson 1.
