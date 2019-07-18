Players, coaches and fans are looking forward to having new football and track and field facilities at both Daviess County and Apollo high schools for this school year.
The sense of excitement is a little stronger at DC, though, since the Panthers will be hosting their first game at the new Reid Stadium.
"Anticipation is very high for being able to get out there," DC head football coach Matt Brannon said. "You pull up every day, you can see it, and it's going to be one of the best stadiums in western Kentucky. But I'm still striping fields at baseball to practice there. Some of the assistants were helping line the baseball field (this week for football practice), and that took a couple of hours.
"But we're using this as motivation, the players knowing they can showcase themselves on that field. A lot of the community is going to want to come out and see this thing."
DC will host its first game at the new field on Aug. 30 against City-County rival Owensboro Catholic.
And some of the DC community has been keeping up with the progress at the new facility.
"We've had a lot of traffic on top of the hill, people drive up there just to look at it, and some have been going up there to take a look every day," DC athletic director Larry Logsdon said.
Apollo is building an entirely new football-track complex on the back of its school property. That facility won't be ready until near the end of football season. Apollo will play at its regular home, Eagle Stadium, until the new facility is finished. Apollo may be able to get its final game or two of the season played at the new stadium, but that won't be determined until later in the fall.
"The big thing for us is how far will we get along," Apollo athletic director Dan Crume said. "We're pushing to where we can host a game at the end of the year, but you're dealing with having a crowd out there. These are multi-million dollar facilities, you can't just open it up let people roam around. You've got to take a lot of things into consideration. Fences need to be up, you've got to have locker rooms.
"We're trying to balance it out. We don't want to cut corners. This is a project that occurs maybe once in a lifetime. This thing is going to be there 20-30-40 years, you want to look at it long term and have it withstand the test of time. You want to do things right."
So, obviously, there isn't as much of a feeling of anticipation to play at a new place for this Apollo team.
"There's not as much of a fever pitch, we know the first time we may be able to play there is late October," Apollo head football coach Phillip Hawkins said. "We know we're going to have an incredible facility. Our kids know it's going to be October. There's quite a buzz, but not as much immediate excitement. Right now we're practicing at Burns (Middle School), we have to save our field for games."
The grass field at Eagle Stadium has been well-manicured during the offseason, anticipating games that will be played there this season.
"The old field is unbelievable, it's immaculate, that field will be better than it's been in years," Hawkins said.
Keeping the old field in good shape is good for a couple of reasons.
"We're trying to maintain the old stadium," Crume said. "Our maintenance department had the best line, they said it's somebody's senior year, we want to make sure we have a good playing surface for this team."
New turf football fields have been put in at both Apollo and Daviess County high schools as part of their stadium construction and renovation projects at each site.
The rest of the construction at both facilities has also been going along, although the rainy summer has slowed things down at times at both schools.
Some testing has been done on the turf at Apollo. Rubber pellets that are part of the turf have not been put in at Daviess County.
Lights are up at both facilities, but they will be getting connected to power later.
The tracks at both schools also need to be installed.
The stands at Apollo are in the early stages of construction.
The bleachers at DC have been put in, and chairback seats will be installed soon. DC will also have new ADA-compliant seating on the home side of the stadium, and a wheelchair ramp will also be put in.
A new press box and new scoreboard are also going up at Daviess County. There will also be a new press box and scoreboard at Apollo. Both schools will have entrance buildings at their main gates.
There will be a building at the stadium for football equipment at Daviess County. There will also be a building at Apollo's stadium with locker rooms.
Both teams have been making adjustments for practices.
Apollo has been practicing at Burns Middle School. DC has been practicing on its front field, which is also the band practice field, and recently has been working on the baseball outfield.
Both football programs are looking forward to playing in their new homes.
"We kick it off for Owensboro Catholic, everybody comes out for the first home game," Brannon said. "We're telling the team they better put the preseason work in themselves and be ready."
Crume likened Apollo's situation to getting a new house built.
"We're ready to move into our new house," Crume said. "We're excited but we're in a waiting game."
