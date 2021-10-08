Though fall break falls at what may seem like an inopportune time during the high school football season, it’s a necessary reprieve for coaches and players alike.
Not every school is on fall break, of course, but many in the Owensboro-Daviess County area are — meaning only two local games highlight the schedule this week. Owensboro Catholic hosts Butler County and Apollo travels to Henderson County for a pair of district tilts on what will otherwise be a bare Friday in October.
However, as families retreat to the beach and elsewhere before cooler fall weather sets in, now is their time to rest and reflect on the 2021 campaign so far.
More than halfway through the year, teams now have a solid understanding of where they stand. High school football squads are in the midst of their district schedules, which will ultimately determine where they land at the end of the regular season. So, for many, the path forward is clear.
But in order to get there, it helps to have some sort of a break along the way.
As Owensboro coach Jay Fallin put it following his team’s 65-13 win over Muhlenberg County last week, even the most well-structured programs need a respite every once in a while.
“Right now, we’re at about the two-month mark of just the grind of being in the season,” Fallin said. “They’re tired, they’re fatigued. They’re tired of being around me every day and being coached and coached every day.”
As a result, the Red Devils had an easy solution: Play the Thursday before fall break, then take several days off before returning to practice Wednesday this week. They weren’t able to do it last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was a strategy that worked out for OHS two seasons ago.
“In 2019, I felt like it really refreshed us,” Falin said.
Which, really, is what teams are looking for at this point in the year.
During the course of a high school football season, it’s not easy finding time to rest. Often, it’s full steam ahead, with perhaps a bye week or two mixed in throughout the year, until the postseason. Then, if you’re a team that makes a deep postseason run — like Owensboro often does — it can be another full month or longer of nonstop action.
The Red Devils, ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 5-A poll, are hoping the time off helps refocus them as they head into next week’s highly-anticipated matchup at No. 5 Graves County.
But they’re not the only ones.
Following an off date, Class 6-A ninth-ranked Daviess County will host No. 10 Henderson County — after the Colonels host Apollo this week. Hancock County and McLean County are both off this week before they clash in a Class 2-A district matchup next week. Muhlenberg County and Ohio County are also off, and they’ll look to get back onto the winning side of things next Friday.
For some, fall break is a chance to regroup and recover. For others, it’s a time to self-evaluate.
No matter who you are, though, the extended time off — and, really, any time off — should be cherished.
The high school football season is nothing short of a grind, and every bit of rest counts.
Because once it’s over? It’s back to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.