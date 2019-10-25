Familiarity an advantage for veteran Lady Panthers

Daviess County's girls have used their experience and multi-dimensional talent to reach the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Panthers have 12 seniors, many of which have been contributors to a 21-3 season.
"This group is very senior heavy, over half of the original varsity roster is seniors," DC coach David Sandifer said. "Those kids, the largest percentage of them played together for most of developmental careers, from the time they were 7, 8, 9 10 years old."
A group of them were involved with the Sportstutor or United programs, along with Futsol, and in the spring they were on various club teams.
"They have a familiarity with each other, know each other's strengths and weaknesses," Sandifer said. "They move well, pass well, they're hard-working, enthusiastic, they get along well, we have had no issues."
The seniors and others have a variety of skills, so they could be flexible with where they played on the field.
"There are some kids who are really aggressive, some not as aggressive," Sandifer said. "They all know who is going to make run forward, take on a defender to get a cross off, and some hang back. I do try to give them a lot of freedom, I think they're comfortable coming to me and saying 'let's try this.' "
DC has an abundance of scorers led by Chloe Hinchcliffe with 31 goals and 17 assists. Kenlee Newcom has 20 goals. Meredith Campbell has 17 goals and 14 assists. Avery McNeily has 12 goals and 14 assists. Sophie Jagoe has 12 assists and is one of four other DC players with at least eight goals.
McNeily is the only junior, while the rest of that group are seniors.
That makes DC tough to defend because opponents can't concentrate on just one or two players to stop.
The Lady Panthers have also been stingy defensively, giving up 27 goals while scoring 135. Keeper Emma Patterson has 65 saves.
Patterson, Mackenzie Sweatt, Bree Owen, Hannah Hurt, Lauren Fuqua, Ashlyn Payton and Steeley Walker were among the DC players who were focused on not giving up a goal in the 2-0 shutout of Henderson County in the Semi-State 2 game Tuesday night.
"Our focus was there for all 80 minutes against Henderson County, Ohio County, Owensboro Catholic," Sandifer said.
DC always develops depth, and players understand they may not play in their most natural spots on the field because they are needed in other areas to help the team. Again, there are seniors at all levels on the field.
"We have seniors in all layers, attacking, middle of the field and defense," Sandifer said. "Our starters played the most they had all season against Henderson County."
DC will need all players on the field at a strong level because they will face a Greenwood team Saturday in Bowling Green that is among the best in the state. Game time is 5 p.m. at Greenwood High School.
