At various times this season, slow starts have been an issue for Owensboro Catholic High School football team.
Not so on Friday night.
The Aces bolted from the gate with a flourish and scored 34 first-quarter points on the way to a never-in-doubt 63-24 conquest of Class 2-A district foe Butler County on a rainy evening at Steele Stadium.
The Aces -- ranked No. 5 statewide in Class 2-A -- improved to 8-1 overall and closed out regular-season district play unblemished at 4-0.
"I'm proud of the way we came out focused and ready to play in this one," Catholic head coach Jason Morris said. "We never take any victory for granted and these district teams always give us their best shot, so I'm really happy about the way we responded.
"Drew Hartz and Hagan Edge were once again special, and I was also very proud of our defensive effort. Again, as a football team we were ready to play."
That was evident on the game's first possession, when the Aces scored inside the first minute of play -- Hartz hooking up with Edge for a 9-yard scoring pass that provided Catholic a lead it would not relinquish.
An 11-yard touchdown run by Hartz pushed the lead to 13-0 at 9:31, and a 49-yard TD aerial from Hartz to Edge made it 20-0 at 5:32.
Braden Mundy returned a punt 50 yards for a TD at 2:20, and a 27-yard scoring toss from Hartz to Edge closed out the first period with Catholic holding a 34-0 lead over the Bears.
Early in the second period, Dre Thruston's 36-yard punt return stretched the Aces' advantage to 41-0 -- initiating the KHSAA's mandatory running clock.
Butler County (1-8, 0-4) got on the board at the 6:16 mark when sophomore quarterback Jagger Henderson scored from 13 yards out, but the Aces responded immediately when Hartz connected with Thruston for a 24-yard touchdown pass that made it 48-8 at 4:10.
Less than two minutes later, Hartz tossed a 20-yard scoring pass to Luke Evans -- providing Catholic a 55-8 lead at intermission.
The Bears pulled within 55-16 on a 2-yard scoring run by Henderson at 6:30 of the third, but Catholic responded with a long scoring drive of its own -- Brice Boarman scoring from 12 yards out to make it 63-16 at 10:08 of the fourth.
Butler County got a 52-yard touchdown pass from Henderson to Bryar Beasley midway through the fourth to account for the final margin.
Hartz, the state's leading passer, was a perfect 14-of-14 through the air for 213 yards and five TDs -- three to his favorite receiver, Edge. Hartz also ran for a touchdown.
Catholic, playing its junior varsity in the second half, finished with 306 total yards.
For the Bears, Henderson was 14-of-25 for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also carried seven times for 73 yards and a pair of TDs.
Butler County finished with 251 yards of total offense.
Next week, the Aces close out regular season play at home against crosstown rival Apollo.
"They're a good 6-A team in the city, and it's a rivalry game," Morris said. "It will be a playoff atmosphere out here. I'm excited about playing that game and I know our kids will be excited, too."
BUTLER COUNTY0-8-8-8 -- 24
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC34-21-0-8 -- 63
OC-Edge 9 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
OC-Hartz 11 run (kick failed)
OC-Edge 49 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
OC-Mundy 50 punt return (Payne kick)
OC-Edge 27 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
OC-Thruston 36 punt return (Payne kick)
BC-Henderson 13 run (Todd pass from Silcox)
OC-Thruston 24 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
OC-Evans 20 pass from Hartz (Payne kick)
BC-Henderson 2 run (Flener pass from Henderson)
OC-B. Boarman 12 run (Browder run)
BC-Beasley 52 pass from Henderson (Phelps pass from Henderson)
