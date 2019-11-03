BOWLING GREEN -- Florida Atlantic spotted Western Kentucky 14 first-quarter points and then simply ran away from the Hilltoppers.
In a critical Conference USA East Division football game, FAU rallied for a 35-24 victory on a crisp Saturday afternoon at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
The defeat, WKU's second in succession, drops the Hilltoppers to 5-4 overall, 4-2 in league play, and still a victory shy of bowl eligibility heading into next week's nonconference encounter at Arkansas.
"I'm proud of our football team," Western head coach Tyson Helton said. "Our kids continue to battle for each other and they laid everything on the line out here today.
"We'll get up tomorrow, put this one behind us, and get ready for Arkansas."
It was all WKU early on.
On the Hilltoppers' second offensive possession, Ty Storey tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Lucky Jackson to put WKU on top, 7-0.
Following a 3-and-out by the Owls, Western drove 80 yards in eight plays for their second touchdown -- a 2-yard keeper by Storey at 3:31 of the first period. The score was set up by another long Storey-to-Jackson completion.
The contest turned upside down with just under nine minutes remaining in the first half when Storey, setting up to pass, was blindsided by blitzing linebacker Akilies Leroy and fumbled. Chris Tooley picked up the ball and raced 25 yards for a score that pulled FAU within a touchdown and changed the tenor of the game.
"That was a huge play," Helton said. "That gave FAU a lot of momentum and to their credit, they took advantage of it."
After a 3-and-out for WKU, the Owls (6-3, 4-1) drove 58 yards in only four plays -- tying the contest at 14 on Larry McCammon's 11-yard touchdown run.
WKU's ensuing 3-and-out resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for FAU, which drove 78 yards in eight plays. Tavaris Harrison caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Chris Robison to provide the Owls a 21-14 halftime advantage.
Florida Atlantic pushed its advantage to 28-14 early in the second half when Willie Wright found himself wide open for a 51-yard scoring pass from Robison.
The Hilltoppers pulled within a touchdown at 3:46 of the third period when Jacquez Sloan caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Storey.
With just under 10 minutes remaining, Cory Munson's 28-yard field goal pulled Western within 28-24.
The Hilltoppers made a bid to take the lead in the final minutes.
Trae Meadows blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt by FAU's Vladimir Rivas and Sloan returned the ball to the Owls' 43-yard line, but on first down Storey's deep pass attempt to Jackson in heavy traffic was picked off by James Pierre -- his second interception of the game.
With just over two minutes to play, FAU reserve quarterback Nick Tronti scored from 22 yards out to seal the deal.
For WKU, Storey finished 32-of 46 for 380 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted three times. Jackson made nine receptions for 194 yards and a score.
For FAU, Robinson completed 18-of-29 aerials for 208 yards and two TDs, with no interceptions.
• Two football teams were honored at halftime for being inducted into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday -- the 2002 NCAA Division I-AA national championship team and the 1952 Ohio Valley Conference championship team, which defeated Arkansas State in the Refrigerator Bowl in Evansville.
Among the members of the 2002 NCAA champions were running back Jon Frazier (Muhlenberg North High School), All-American offensive tackle Buster Ashley, linebacker Getty Cavitt, and placekicker Wilson Wickerham (all of Owensboro High School).
