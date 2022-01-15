Macy Fields sank two free throws with 0.6 seconds left to guide Muhlenberg County to a 50-48 win over Ohio County on Friday night in Greenville.
Fields finished with 17 points for the Lady Mustangs (5-8), and Aven Proffitt added 10 points.
Addie Bullock scored 20 points to pace the Lady Eagles (7-9).
OHIO COUNTY 12 10 16 10 — 48
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5 10 21 14 — 50
Ohio County (48) — Bullock 20, Kennedy 7, Sandefur 7, Probus 5, Gaddis 4, Decker 3, Vanover 2.
Muhlenberg County (50) — Fields 17, Proffitt 10, Stewart 8, Boggess 7, Wilkins 6, Duvall 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 71, MAD. VILLE NORTH HOPKINS 65
Hailee Johnson scored 19 points in the Lady Aces’ victory in Madisonville.
Karmin Riley added 16 points for Catholic (14-5), with Camille Conkright and Maddie Hayden scoring 10 points apiece.
Camryn LaGrange led the Lady Maroons (12-3) with 19 points. Amari Lovan had 18 points, Emilee Hallum added 12, and Destiny Whitsell chipped in 10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 21 18 22 10 — 71
MADISONVILLE 14 21 11 19 — 65
Owensboro Catholic (71) — Johnson 18, Riley 16, Conkright 10, Hayden 10, Riney 8, La. Keelin 4, Le. Keelin 3, Randolph 2.
Madisonville (65) — LaGrange 19, Lovan 18, Hallum 12, Whitsell 10, Barber 3, McGowan 2.
MEADE COUNTY 68, HANCOCK COUNTY 29
Peyton Bradley scored 15 points to lead the Lady Waves to victory in Brandenburg.
Aubrey Hardesty added 10 points for Meade County (14-5).
Hancock County slipped to 6-10.
HANCOCK COUNTY 7 2 12 8 — 29
MEADE COUNTY 20 18 13 18 — 68
Meade County (68) — Bradley 15, Hardesty 10, Clanton 8, Durbin 8, Crawley 8, Medley 7, Ray 6, Babb 4, Kiefer 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 53, EDMONSON COUNTY 25
Cassidy Morris scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders in Brownsville.
Josie Aull added 10 points for Trinity (4-6).
Edmonson County slipped to 6-10.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13 13 15 12 — 53
EDMONSON COUNTY 2 8 9 6 — 25
Whitesville Trinity (53) — Morris 12, Aull 10, Wilson 7, Hibbitt 6, M. McDaniel 6, McDowell 4, Logsdon 2, E. McDaniel 2, Payne 2, Wilson 2.
Edmonson County (25) — Williams 7, Wolfe 6, Cassady 4, Norris 3, Shahbaz 3, Vincent 2.
BOYS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 67, EDMONSON COUNTY 55
Landon Huff scored 15 points, and Bailey Wright had 14 points in the Raiders’ victory in Brownsville.
Landon Smith chipped in 11 points for Trinity (6-7).
Braden Wall finished with 24 points, and Trace Taylor had 14 points for the Wildcats (8-8).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 15 20 18 14 — 67
EDMONSON COUNTY 22 9 9 15 — 55
Whitesville Trinity (67) — Huff 15, Wright 14, Smith 11, Hernandez 9, Mills 7, Goetz 5, Payne 4, Howard 2.
Edmonson County (55) — Wall 24, Taylor 14, Anderson 6, Bates 4, Highbough 4, Stice 3.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 62 OHIO COUNTY 53
Trey Lovell scored 18 points and made 12-of-14 free throws to lead Muhlenberg County to the win in Greenville.
Kadin Ray scored 14 points and Davion Summers added 13 points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range for the Mustangs (7-7). They also made 20-of-24 free throws.
Scoring information unavailable
