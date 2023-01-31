With less than a month remaining in the high school basketball season, the postseason picture is starting to come into focus.
Some teams have emerged as favorites within their respective districts and the 3rd Region, while others still have some work to do down the stretch — whether it’s overcoming injuries, integrating injured or missing players back into the rotation or simply working through struggles.
No matter the situation, the simple fact is this: There are numerous contenders, both boys and girls, but there’s also plenty of time to turn things around.
The final month of the regular season brings with it a great deal of opportunity.
On the boys side, Owensboro Catholic (20-3) and Ohio County (19-5) have separated themselves from the pack as the only 3rd Region teams sitting better than .600 in the KHSAA’s Ratings percentage Index, followed by Owensboro (13-7), McLean County (15-6), Butler County (16-7), Edmonson County (12-9) and Hancock County (11-9).
Catholic, which most recently came off of a run to the All ‘A’ Classic semifinals, has been on a tear all season. Led by senior point guard Brian Griffith (21 ppg), who even became the program’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season, the Aces’ only losses this year have come against Madisonville-North Hopkins, Ohio County and All ‘A’ runner-up Covington Holy Cross.
Meanwhile, Ohio County features a deep and talented group with legitimate scoring ability. It seems like someone different steps up each night for the Eagles, led by junior wing Elijah Decker (16.3 ppg) and senior guard Parker Culbertson, (14.8 ppg). An open shot for Ohio County is practically a make every time.
Don’t discount Owensboro. The Red Devils might just be peaking at the right time with the on-court addition of 6-foot-5 senior forward Ji Webb in the last three games. OHS has battled injury trouble for most of the season but just recently returned its roster to full health. Led by do-it-all senior Kenyata Carbon (22.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg), OHS has the potential to make a postseason run.
McLean County is another deep and talented group, and the Cougars will have another strong chance in the postseason after reaching the 3rd Region Tournament championship game last season. It was the first regional title game in school history, and no doubt, bringing the trophy back to Calhoun in 2023 would cap off what’s been another tremendous campaign.
The girls side offers a similar outlook.
Owensboro Catholic (16-5) and defending regional champion Meade County (14-8) are favorites, based on their RPIs, with Breckinridge County (17-5), Owensboro (15-6), Edmonson County (14-6), Butler County (15-6), Muhlenberg County (14-8) and Hancock County (13-9) closely on their heels.
The Lady Aces, led by junior guard Hailee Johnson (13.5 ppg) and sophomore guard Karmin Riley (11.3 ppg, 38% from 3), are powered by an opportunistic defense that averages 14 steals per game. Catholic’s also benefitted from the emergence of sophomore forward Aubrey Randolph (9.7 ppg, 3.2 spg), whose energy is often a spark plug for her team.
Upending Meade County and sophomore guard Peyton Bradley (22.3 ppg) won’t be an easy task, though, with the Lady Waves’ top-15 offense paving the way for success.
Breckinridge County, paced by junior guard Caroline Lucas (16.5 ppg), also has multiple contributors who help keep opposing defenses guessing.
Owensboro is another squad on the rise. Junior guard A’Lyrica Hughes (14.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg) has been a constant leader for the Lady Devils, who recently saw the return of freshman guard Unique Carter-Swanagan (11 ppg) to the lineup. They’ll be another threat down the stretch.
For the teams who aren’t favorites, or haven’t had the seasons they envisioned, there’s still a slew of games remaining to get things corrected. That’s what the postseason is about: Getting hot at the right time.
For those who are considered the region’s best, they’ll have to work extra hard to maintain that standing.
Either way, we’re in for a thrilling conclusion to the 2022-23 season.
