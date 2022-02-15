The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team rolled out to a 25-point first-half advantage and held off late-surging Tiffin for a 71-61 conference victory Monday night at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (15-9, 12-6 in G-MAC) shot a blistering 65.4% from the field in the first 20 minutes, including a 7-of-11 mark from 3-point distance, to build a 50-27 lead at intermission. KWC also forced 11 turnovers leading to 15 points at the other end.
Wesleyan built a 26-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter before opening the second frame on a 14-0 run to seize early control.
“I just thought we played extremely well in the first half,” Wesleyan co-head coach Nicole Nieman said afterward. “Granted, a lot of things went our way offensively, but we were gritty on defense. We were getting stops.
“We played a clean offensive game in the sense that we only had seven turnovers (at halftime). We were really good and right where we needed to be.”
Tiffin (11-12, 8-9) had an answer in the third quarter, though.
Rachel Richardson knocked down a 3 to extend Wesleyan’s lead to 53-27 early in the third period, but the Dragons outscored Wesleyan 21-6 the rest of the way to cut their deficit to 59-48.
Tiffin sliced KWC’s lead to four points on two occasions in the fourth quarter, including Aarion Nichols’ jump shot that brought Tiffin to within 65-61 with 53 seconds remaining.
KWC made all six of its free-throw attempts within the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.
“Honestly, the third quarter was a mess,” Nieman said. “We had way too many turnovers. We did some silly things. It felt weird, it was weird, just some really unforced turnovers. To have 14 turnovers in the second half, it makes it difficult to get into a flow offensively.
“Luckily, we played well enough in the first half to pull out the win.”
Emma Johnson scored a team-high 13 points for KWC, making all four of her shots and three 3-pointers in the process. Tahlia Walton added 12 points, and Shiya Hoosier posted 10 points with three assists and two steals. Corina Conley finished with eight rebounds.
For the game, the Panthers shot 53.3% from the field, 8-of-17 from beyond the arc (47.1%) and 15-of-19 at the foul line (78.9%) with 21 turnovers.
Nichols and Dana Rose each had 14 points and six rebounds for the Dragons, who made 42.6% of their shots from the floor, only 4-of-19 from 3-point distance (21.1%) and 11-of-15 free throws (73.3%) with 16 turnovers. Savanah Richards added 13 points, and Jada Tate chipped in 10 points.
The win snapped Wesleyan’s three-game losing skid against Tiffin, which included Thursday’s 60-47 loss to the Dragons.
“We needed this,” Nieman said. “We needed this, to be able to bounce back from Thursday. Obviously, it would’ve been nice to have a complete game today. All of these games mean something for us. They’re a way for us to learn and a way for us to figure some things out about ourselves and where we need to go moving forward.”
The Panthers have three more games remaining on the regular-season schedule, starting with Saturday’s trip to Trevecca Nazarene.
“Our players have done a good job of getting their minds in the right spot,” Nieman said of the final stretch ahead. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s all about really learning along the way and figuring out some things, and we feel like we’re still growing and we’re getting contributions from everybody.
“To have that in February and to still be growing at this point, that’s super, super important.”
TIFFIN 17 10 21 13 — 61
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 26 24 9 12 — 71
Tiffin (61) — Nichols 14, Rose 14, Richards 13, Tate 10, Williams 7, O’Connor 3.
Kentucky Wesleyan (71) — Johnson 13, Walton 12, Hoosier 10, Conley 9, Richardson 8, Nolot 7, Barga 6, McDonald 4, Hammelman 2.
