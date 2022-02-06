The Kentucky Wesleyan women played lockdown defense in the first half Saturday, capturing a 62-48 wire-to-wire conference victory over Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Ohio.
KWC (14-7, 11-4 in G-MAC) limited the host squad to only 26.3% shooting in the first 20 minutes and outscored ODU 16-4 in the second quarter to build a 34-15 advantage at halftime. The Panthers extended their lead to as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Wesleyan also tied a season-high mark by forcing 26 turnovers, which the Panthers turned into 28 points.
“This week, we really came back to square one,” said KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman. “We felt we were kind of getting lost in the results and the outcomes and worrying about what’s next rather than playing the game in front of us. Credit to our team and the way they handled themselves this week mentally and continue to focus on the things we can control.
“Our team really decided there are a lot of things we do well, and those are the things we need to be focusing on.”
Corina Conley led KWC with 14 points, while Tahlia Walton added 13 points. Cali Nolot chipped in 10 points with three steals for Wesleyan, which shot 46.2% from the field, 3-of-10 from 3-point range (30%) and 11-of-13 at the foul line (84.6%) with 13 turnovers.
Wesleyan lost the rebounding battle 26-25 but finished with the edge in points in the paint (42-14), second-chance scoring (9-3), fastbreak scoring (11-5) and bench production (27-3).
Bailey Williams posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Gabby Stare finished with 12 points for Ohio Dominican (5-17, 5-11), which closed the game on an 11-2 run. ODU shot 40.5% from the floor for the game, 6-of-21 from distance (28.6%) and 12-of-17 at the free-throw line (70.6%).
Wesleyan returns to action Thursday in a home matchup against Tiffin.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN18 16 14 14 — 62
OHIO DOMINICAN11 4 12 21 — 48
Kentucky Wesleyan (62) — Conley 14, Walton 13, Nolot 10, Johnson 7, Hoosier 5, Barga 4, McDonald 4, Hammelman 3, Richardson 2.
Ohio Dominican (48) — Williams 16, Stare 12, Mullet 9, Schlabach 8, McClendon 3.
