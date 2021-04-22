Heading into 2020, Austin Clay and Quincy Moorman were ready to hit the ground running with their respective programs.
Clay, the head baseball coach at Daviess County High School, and Moorman, the head softball coach at Owensboro High School, were getting ready to head into their first seasons at the helm. Then the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on everyone’s plans — before the KHSAA eventually canceled the entirety of the 2020 spring season.
“It was frustrating,” Moorman said. “It was frustrating for me, but I felt bad for our players too, especially our seniors. We only had two last year, but you hate to see anybody miss a whole season. Even for a freshman or a sophomore, that’s a whole year that went down the drain.
“When the KHSAA shut down everything, we weren’t allowed to use the facility, the indoor hitting facility — everything was off limits.”
Now, a year later, the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with game postponements and cancellations, but area coaches and players are grateful to have a season at all.
“It’s been a lot of fun actually getting to play games this year,” said Clay, whose Panthers are off to a 7-5 start. “Last year, our first scrimmage got rained out, and then the whole season got canceled a few days later.
“It makes it a whole lot sweeter to be able to get out there now.”
Instead of dwelling on the lost year, Clay wanted his players to look at the positives. With so much uncertainty still remaining — including the possibility of still losing games to COVID-19 as the season progresses — the Panthers are valuing every opportunity they get to play.
“I’ve honestly been pretty impressed with the way they’ve dealt with everything that’s been thrown at them,” Clay said. “You can’t do anything about the hand you’re dealt. We’re all in the same boat, but you realize you can’t take anything for granted.
“That type of mentality makes it fun to get to the park every day.”
Though OHS softball has already suffered through a two-week quarantine this year due to positive tests on the team, Moorman is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
“I don’t want to say it’s been any harder for us than anybody else, but it did hit us,” he said, as the 2-4 Lady Devils continue working off rust from the extended break. “We were making progress going into spring break, then COVID hit us. We didn’t get to practice a single time over spring break, but we’re getting back now.
“It feels great just to be able to get back out there.”
And, Moorman added, having additional fans at the ballpark has only been beneficial.
“We were limited to two fans per player for home games for a while,” he said. “Now, we opened it up a little to 60% — we’re at 200 fans for home games, and that’s helped a lot. When we played Owensboro Catholic Tuesday night, it was a packed house. That was nice to see.”
With their teams able to play on a more consistent basis, both programs are looking to gain valuable experience as they head into the bulk of the schedule.
Daviess County baseball is slated to take on district rival Apollo on Thursday at DCHS, while Owensboro softball will travel to face Owensboro Catholic.
For Clay, his message to the Panthers is simple.
“I think a big thing for us is to just keep chipping away,” he said. “Keep working, keep seeing good pitching. That’s what we’re focused on.”
As for Moorman’s Lady Devils, each time out is a chance to improve.
“We played in Edmonson County a couple of nights ago, and an umpire there told me he’d umped a lot of Owensboro High School softball games over the years and he can tell it’s headed in the right direction,” Moorman said. “That feels good, and I told the girls what he said after the game.
“We’re very young. Last game, we started three freshmen and two eighth-graders, so we’re only going to get better with more experience.”
