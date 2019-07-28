A little more than a month ago, five-star shooting guard Brandon "BJ" Boston had just cut his recruiting list to four schools and was asked what he was looking for in a college destination.
He had a simple response.
"They gotta want me," Boston said.
If it wasn't already clear to the 6-foot-6 basketball prospect that he was major UK priority at that time, John Calipari and his coaching staff hammered home the point a few weeks later at Nike's season-ending Peach Jam event. Whenever Boston set foot on the court, Calipari and his assistants were watching.
On Saturday afternoon, the chase was over. Boston announced his commitment to Kentucky.
His Nike league coach, Omar Cooper, told the Herald-Leader that UK's presence in the closing stages of Boston's recruitment "definitely" helped seal the deal for the Wildcats, who first hosted the Atlanta-area standout for a recruiting visit two years ago and then welcomed him back to campus in February.
This spring and summer, the Cats have been following Boston's every move, and UK had him on campus again this week for the first official visit of his recruitment. That trip ended with his commitment.
"They were at every game. Every single game at Peach Jam," said Cooper, who is also the father of UK point guard target Sharife Cooper.
"And you know it's more than just you playing out there. So when you've got the head coach sitting at every single game, you know the next time you go on that campus it's a whole different talk.
"At first, it's like, 'We like you, we like you.' And you're like, 'Yeah, OK. OK.' Other kids hear the same thing, too. And kids talk. But then, when every time you're in the layup line and he's sitting there, he's not moving and he's locked in on you -- when you see that, the next time you go talk to him, it's a whole different conversation. That definitely played a part in the reason he committed. … It's a great fit for him, and I think he'll do well. I'm proud of him. It's a great choice."
Kentucky targeted Boston as one of its top 2020 priorities early in the process. UK assistant coach Joel Justus was there from the initial stages of his recruitment, and recruiting analysts started pegging the Wildcats as the team to beat this spring. Auburn, Duke and Florida were the other schools on his list when he narrowed it down two months ago.
"A lot of kids want to commit to Kentucky. They just want to know that -- as much as they want to be there -- that the coach wants them there," Cooper said. "And when a coach is at your game for the whole tournament, they're letting you know, 'We want you here.'"
Boston is UK's first commitment for the class of 2020, and Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 10 overall player in that group. He averaged 22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on the Nike travel circuit this year, earning MVP honors at one of the league's three regular-season sessions.
