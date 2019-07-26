It wasn't your typical Junior Varsity division fare being displayed on the Kendall-Perkins Park court Thursday night.
Team Flight jumped to a 23-5 first-quarter lead on the way to a 69-21 victory over the Owensboro Kings in the 46th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament.
"This is a great group of players, a great group of kids," said Flight head coach Jimmy Ferry, who grew up in Hancock County but now resides in Owensboro. "These players have been playing with or against each other since they were on fourth-grade travel teams.
"They've really come together well individually and collectively since they were younger. They get along well with each other, they like each other, and I think it shows in the way they play the game."
Flight consists of 3rd Region sophomores projected for the high school class of 2022 -- featuring individuals who compete for Owensboro Catholic, Apollo, Hancock County, Muhlenberg County and Owensboro high schools.
"When they were younger, there was a whole lot of 'me' ball going on, but they've really matured and they share the ball well now," said Ferry, who is assisted by Terry Cooney.
"They've played for a lot of different coaches through the years, and they've become very coachable at this stage -- they only want to do what will help the team.
"I can't express too much what a great group this is to be around."
In Thursday's game, Flight featured three double-digit scorers, led by Davion Summers' 19 points. Ji Webb scored 18 and Braden Lovan added 12.
The 6-foot-5 Webb, who plays for Owensboro Catholic, had the crowd buzzing with three dunks in the contest.
"Ji is really something out there," Ferry said. "He gives you a lot of athleticism and he's a matchup nightmare -- there are times when he can be fun and spectacular on the court."
Ferry said it was special for this group to play together at Kendall-Perkins Park.
"You can tell the Dust Bowl means something to these kids," Ferry said, "and it's great to see them experience some success out here.
"They play the game the right way and they win with class -- there's a lot about this team to be proud of."
Thursday was the Dust Bowl debut for the Flight, who will match up again against the Owensboro Kings on Saturday for the JV division championship.
Not bad for a richly talented Flight squad that basically showed up and played on Thursday.
"How much have we practiced?" Ferry said, repeating a question he was asked. "An hour before this game was the only practice we've had."
