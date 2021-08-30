Now that he’s 100% healthy, Daviess County’s Luke Floyd is ready to build on his strong showing as a freshman.
The sophomore wide receiver reeled in 21 passes for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns in six games during the abbreviated 2020 season. After nagging preseason injuries limited him in the run-up to the 2021 campaign, his performance in Friday’s win over Owensboro Catholic was a return to form.
In the 56-19 victory, Floyd hauled in six passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns, working as the Panthers’ slot receiver. He caught scoring receptions of 76, 32 and 34 yards and was the main beneficiary of a record-setting 567-yard, six-TD performance from senior quarterback Joe Humphreys.
After seeing what Floyd could do as a freshman, DCHS coach Matt Brannon said, the coaching staff’s expectations began to grow.
“We knew he was going to be a good player for us down the road, but we weren’t expecting him to show out the way he did as a freshman,” Brannon noted. “We thought if you can do it as a freshman, you can build on that and continue to grow.”
Coming into this season, however, Floyd had been hampered by an ankle injury he suffered at the end of summer basketball, following a shoulder injury during the spring.
“It was really nice to see him break out this week,” Brannon said. “I think it shows he’s finally feeling healthy. He’s a solid player for us, and one of many, so we were glad he was able to put on the show that he did.”
Brannon wouldn’t be surprised to see more of the same as the season continues.
“There was nothing he did Friday that was overly different,” Brannon said. “It was basically him running his routes, knowing where he needed to be, Joe putting the ball where it needed to go and Luke making those catches.”
As Floyd gets more playing experience, he could also earn playing time on the defensive side of the ball.
“We feel that next year and the year after will, he’ll be a big part of what we do defensively,” Brannon said.
In December, Floyd participated in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in Naples, Florida — an event that has previously hosted a pair of other DC standouts in recent years.
“Being able to showcase your talents on a national stage is pretty big,” Brannon said. “We’ve had two do that before. One was Isaac Blue and the other was Jon Nalley, who’s now a Division I athlete (Southern Illinois).
“Hopefully that trend continues for Isaac, and then Luke, too, as he gets further into his high school career.”
