OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 2-0. Owensboro 1-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7; WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year's game: Owensboro Catholic won 45-32 at Steele Stadium.
What's at stake: City-County pride.
Where's the edge: The Red Devils will be looking to avenge last season's loss when the undefeated Aces roll in. Owensboro is coming off of a 10-8 loss to highly touted Evansville Central, and the Red Devils had late-game opportunities to prevail. Owensboro's offense continues to be a work in progress, but its defense is among the best in the commonwealth. Catholic got a huge performance from Hagan Edge in its 34-18 win at Daviess County last week, but the Aces must be sharper in all aspects this week if they expect to defeat the Devils on their home turf. Catholic QB Drew Hartz is always a dangerous commodity.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRALAT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustangs Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Hopkins County Central 0-2. Muhlenberg County 0-2.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year's game: Muhlenberg won 14-6 in Mortons Gap.
What's at stake: Both teams seek first win.
Where's the edge: Both teams are off to slow starts in 2019, and Muhlenberg County is not only seeking its victory of the season, but also its first points. The rebuilding Mustangs lost at Logan County 59-0 last Friday, and will seek to turn their fortunes around against the Storm. Defensively, Muhlenberg is led by Orion Meece (18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss) and Trevor Nolen (15 tackles, 3 tackles for loss). HCC is led by quarterback Adrian Stringer, who has passed for 374 yards and has rushed for 66 yards and a TD. The Storm were competitive in a season-opening loss at Webster County, but were drilled at home last week by Union County.
APOLLO AT CENTRAL HARDIN
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT)
Site: Bruins Stadium, Cecilia.
Records: Apollo 1-1. Central Hardin 2-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Eagles seek to bounce back.
Where's the edge: Apollo has shown the ability to score in bunches this season, but, having surrendered 99 points in their first two games, the Eagles still have work to do on defense. Apollo is led by running back Harold Hogg (290 yards, 3 TDs) and quarterback Damian Lovinsky (176 yards, 4 TDs). The Eagles are looking to bounce back from last week's 43-21 loss at Caldwell County. Central Hardin is coming off a 50-6 demolition of rival John Hardin, and the Bruins have allowed only 19 points in two games. CHHS is led by quarterback Chase Elmore, 18-of-26, 403 yards, 3 TDs) and running back Deonco Wilkerson.
DAVIESS COUNTY ATMADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Maroon Stadium, Madisonville.
Records: Daviess County 0-2. Madisonville 2-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: DC seeking first victory.
Where's the edge: Few teams in western Kentucky have been as sharp at Madisonville in the first two weeks. After blanking a solid Union County squad 41-0 in Morganfield in Week 1, the Maroons clubbed Marshall County 43-6 last Friday in Draffenville. M-NHHS is led by quarterback Hayden Reynolds, who has thrown for 408 yards and five touchdowns, and running back Jeriah Hightower, who averages 206 rushing yards per game. Daviess County, coming off an 18-point home loss to Owensboro Catholic, will counter with running back Shane Riley, who averages 144 yards per game. DC will be tested in this one.
HANCOCK COUNTY AT OHIO COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Hancock County 0-2. Ohio County 1-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9, WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Hancock County won 42-6 in Hawesville.
What's at stake: Hornets still after first win.
Where's the edge: Ohio County showed resilience last week against McLean County, as Q'Daryius Jennings scored a touchdown with a four seconds to play to lift the Eagles to a wild 46-42 conquest of visiting McLean County. Jennings was the difference, rushing for 182 yards in the second half and finishing with a game-best 248. Eagles quarterback Dezmond Randolph also had some huge moments. The Hornets are attempting to bounce back after a 51-14 defeat at Louisville Fairdale. Xander Early scored both TDs for Hancock County. Quarterback Cole Dixon completed both of his pass attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown.
UNION COUNTY AT McLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Union County 1-1. McLean County 0-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Cougars seeking first victory.
Where's the edge: The Cougars play their home opener after losing at Eminence (51-22) and Ohio County (46-42), and coach Zach Wagner's squad will rely on its vaunted triple-option offense to control the tenor of the game against the Braves, who almost always feature big-time speed. McLean County rushed for 261 yards at Ohio County, featuring Peyton Caraway, Landen Capps and Andrew Munster. Union County, after getting crushed by Madisonville-North Hopkins in its opener (41-0), turned around and blasted Hopkins County Central 42-0 last Friday. The team that best takes care of the football will likely win this one.
