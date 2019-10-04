OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT McLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 5-1, 1-0 in Class 2-A district. McLean County 3-3, 1-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Owensboro Catholic won 49-6 at Steele Stadium.
What's at stake: Supremacy in 2-A district.
Where's the edge: Owensboro Catholic scored 34 unanswered points to put away upstart Todd County Central last Friday at Elkton, and the Aces have another 2-A district tester tonight. Catholic features senior All-State quarterback candidate Drew Hartz, who has completed 121-of-173 passes for 2,007 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. His top target is Hagan Edge, who has caught 35 passes for 625 yards and 12 TDs. The Aces will be up against one of the state's best option attacks, as the Cougars Wing-T 1,779 rushing yards in only six games. Peyton Caraway (573 yards, 5 TDs) and Andrew Munster (521 yards, 9 TDs) provide McLean with a solid 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Conner Baldwin and Landen Capps are also breakaway threats for the Cougars.
DAVIESS COUNTY AT McCRACKEN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustangs Stadium, Paducah.
Records: Daviess County 2-4, 1-0 in Class 6-A district. McCracken County 4-2, 2-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: McCracken County won 55-43 at Reid Stadium.
What's at stake: Both teams unbeaten in district.
Where's the edge: Daviess County and McCracken County both put forth impressive performances in victories a week ago. The Panthers blitzed visiting district foe Marshall County to the tune of 55-6, with sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys connecting on 23-of-31 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Panthers receiver Decker Renfrow hauled in seven Humphreys aerials for 111 yards and a pair of scores, while Bryson Parm carried eight times for 119 yards and a TD. McCracken County, meanwhile, prevailed in a wild 81-51 decision at Apollo. Mustangs running back Hunter Bradley rushed for a whopping 400 yards on only 19 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. Quarterback Elijah Wheat passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs' D, however, surrendered 567 total yards to Apollo.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Todd County Central 5-1, 0-1 in Class 2-A district. Hancock County 2-4, 1-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Todd County Central won 27-20 in Elkton.
What's at stake: Hornets looking to build momentum.
Where's the edge: Todd County Central is coming off a much-hyped showdown with Owensboro Catholic, which saw the Aces prevail 48-24 in Elkton. Now, the Rebels will be looking to bounce back within the district. Leading the way for Todd is a vaunted rushing attack, that has amassed almost 2,000 yards in the team's first six games. Ja'Twan Graham paces the squad with 676 yards and has scored seven touchdowns. Quarterback Bryce Nolan is also a threat. The Hornets, meanwhile, are coming off a solid 37-8 district victory at Butler County. In that game, freshman Xander Early burned the Bears with 160 yards on 18 carries, scoring three touchdowns. Hancock County's run defense stepped up against Butler County, allowing the Bears only 13 rushing yards.
OHIO COUNTY AT GRAVES COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Field, Mayfield.
Records: Ohio County 2-4, 0-2 in Class 5-A district. Graves County 2-3, 0-1.
Radio: WXMZ--FM 99.9.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Eagles desperate for district win.
Where's the edge: The Eagles played well at time last week against visiting district foe Owensboro, but the too-talented Red Devils steadily pulled away for a 41-0 victory. Now, Ohio County looks to bounce back on the road. The Eagles will be relying on running back Q'Daryius Jennings and quarterback Dezmond Randolph to re-ignite an offensive attack that was formidable early in the season. Graves County, which started the season 1-3 against a leather-tough schedule, opened district play last Friday by belting visiting Breckinridge County 51-16. In that one, the Eagles were led by highly efficient quarterback John Brown, who completed 7-of-9 passes for 159 yards and four touchdowns. Clint McKee led Graves' solid ground attack, rushing for 92 yards on only 10 carries with a TD.
