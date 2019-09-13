Owensboro at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 2-1, Apollo 1-2.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year's game: Owensboro won 40-0 at Rash Stadium.
What's at stake: Bragging rights in City-County race.
Where's the edge: Owensboro bounced back from a 10-8 setback to Evansville Central in a big way, rolling to a 36-7 victory over rival Owensboro Catholic last week. Red Devils sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns -- with an additional rushing TD -- and will look to exploit an Apollo defense that has surrendered 50 points per game this season. The Eagles have lost their last two outings but will look to get back on track behind the efforts of junior running back Harold Hogg, who is averaging 123 yards per game and has scored three times. Apollo's Damian Lovinsky is also a dual-threat QB (six passing TDs, five rushing TDs).
Daviess County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Daviess County 0-3, Ohio County 2-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year's game: Daviess County won 53-6 at Reid Stadium.
What's at stake: Ohio County continuing momentum, DC getting first victory.
Where's the edge: Ohio County will attempt to capture its third consecutive victory, while Daviess County is simply looking to get into the win column. The Eagles have been led by standout junior running back Q'Daryius Jennings, who has been a considerable threat both running (572 yards, seven TDs) and receiving (219 yards, four TDs). Senior quarterback Dezmond Randolph has also thrown for 606 yards and seven touchdowns, with a pair of rushing scores as well. The Panthers could remedy their early struggles with a victory, led by running back Shane Riley. The senior has run for 411 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Owensboro Catholic at South Spencer (Ind.)
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rockport, Ind.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 2-1, South Spencer 0-3.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Owensboro Catholic won 50-0 at Steele Stadium.
What's at stake: Aces bouncing back from last week's loss.
Where's the edge: The high-powered Owensboro Catholic offense was held to just seven points in last week's loss to Owensboro, and the Aces will have their sights set on getting back to their usual level of success. Catholic's offensive prowess begins with senior quarterback Drew Hartz, who has completed 75-of-104 passes (72%) for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions. The Aces spread the ball evenly between Braden Mundy (12 catches, 247 yards, one TD), Hagan Edge (17-213-3), Jackson Staples (15-162-3) and Dre Thruston (12-147-1). The Rebels have lost three in a row to start the second year of former Catholic coach John Edge's tenure.
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-2, McLean County 0-3.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7, WKYA-FM, 105.5.
Last year's game: McLean County won 30-7 in Greenville.
What's at stake: Both teams looking to get on track.
Where's the edge: Muhlenberg County captured its first win of the season last week, while the Cougars are still looking for their first victory. After being held scoreless in their first two outings, the Mustangs exploded for a 50-12 win over Hopkins County Central last week. Winky Drake finished with 78 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while also adding a 31-yard scoring reception. Quarterback Bronzyn Healy threw a pair of TDs, as well. McLean County has used a balanced rushing attack this season, primarily spreading the ball between Andrew Munster (49 rushes, 225 yards, three TDs) and Peyton Caraway (46 rushes, 157 yards, one TD).
Edmonson County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Edmonson County 1-2, Hancock County 0-3.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Hornets righting the ship.
Where's the edge: Hancock County's offense has been on a steady climb over the past three weeks, but the Hornets haven't broken into the win column yet. They'll look to rectify that when Edmonson County comes calling following a 31-18 loss to Grayson County last week. Junior Darian Clay didn't play in Hancock County's second contest, but he has been a focal point of the Hornets' offense -- recording 134 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Quarterback Xander Early leads Hancock County with 170 yards and a TD on 34 rushing attempts. The Hornets stayed competitive in last week's 34-22 loss at Ohio County and will look to build on that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.