DAVIESS COUNTY AT APOLLO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: New Eagle Stadium.
Records: Daviess County 3-5, 2-1 in Class 6-A district. Apollo 3-5, 1-2.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Daviess County won 49-13 at Reid Stadium.
What's at stake: Huge playoff implications.
Where's the edge: These arch-rivals meet in the first game at the new Apollo football stadium off Southtown Boulevard, and what a tremendous matchup it should be. Daviess County is coming off a 30-27 signature victory over district rival Henderson County, while Apollo rallied from a two-touchdown deficit on the road to overhaul district foe Marshall County, 35-28. DC's attack is led by sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys and senior running back Shane Riley, who has rushed for 1,097 yards and 14 TDs. The Eagles are dangerous, as well, featuring junior running back Harold Hogg (1,414 yards, 13 TDs), whose four touchdowns willed Apollo to victory last week. Whoever wins the takeaway battle will likely prevail.
GRAYSON COUNTY AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Grayson County 6-2, 2-2 in Class 5-A district. Owensboro 7-1, 4-0.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Devils eyeing seventh straight win.
Where's the edge: Grayson County was humming along undefeated through six games, but the Cougars have since lost consecutive district encounters with Graves County (21-10) and Ohio County (40-31). Almost exclusively ground oriented, coach Ed Smart's team is led by running back Hunter Gibson, who has rushed for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns. Owensboro, meanwhile, survived a district tester on the road last week against Graves County, turning back the Eagles 27-8. In that one, running back Cameron Thompson rambled for 109 yards on 20 carries and scored a TD, while wide receiver Treyvon Tinsley caught three scoring aerials from ever-improving sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.
BUTLER COUNTY AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Butler County 1-7, 0-3 in Class 2-A district. Owensboro Catholic 7-1, 3-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Catholic won 68-2 in Morgantown.
What's at stake: Aces after sixth straight win.
Where's the edge: In a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions, the heavily favored Aces hold all the cards. Last week, Catholic overcome a slow start to zip past visiting Hancock County. 45-6. In that one, OCHS senior quarterback Drew Hartz -- the state's leading passer -- went 26-of-31 for 440 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, and Dre Thruston ran seven times for 151 yards and two scores. Multifaceted Hagan Edge, meanwhile, caught eight passes for 195 yards and a trio of TDs. Butler County, slowly making progress in a rebuilding phase, is led by QB Jagger Henderson, who has thrown for 1,396 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bears' run game has been stymied all season.
McLEAN COUNTY AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: McLean County 4-4, 2-1 in Class 2-A district. Hancock County 3-5, 2-1.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: McLean County won 23-8 in Calhoun.
What's at stake: Home-field playoff implications.
Where's the edge: McLean County put forth one of its best all-around performances of the season last week in Elkton, belting district foe Todd County Central, 46-20. The Cougars Wing-T attack continues to put up big numbers and, as usual, McLean County features a host of outstanding linemen and ball-carriers. After giving up 55 points to Owensboro Catholic on Oct,. 4, the Cougars' defense showed improvement against the Rebels. Hancock County was competitive with Catholic last week in the early going, but an injury to Hornets star Darian Clay proved costly. Nonetheless, Hancock's offensive attack is capable, as well, with quality runners such as Xander Early and Tristan Robbins. The most efficient team will win this one.
GRAVES COUNTY AT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustangs Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Graves County 4-4, 3-1 in Class 5-A district. Muhlenberg County 3-5, 2-2.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Muhlenberg eyes upset.
Where's the edge: Coming off a bye week, Muhlenberg County responded in a huge way last Friday, going on the road and beating district foe Muhlenberg County 22-14 in Harned. The Mustangs got a big performance from Caden Revelette, who caught three Bronzyn Healy passes for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Revelette also led the squad in rushing with 51 yards on only six carries. Winky Drake added a rushing TD. Graves County, meanwhile, suffered its first district loss -- dropping a 27-8 decision to visiting district front-runner Owensboro. The Eagles are nonetheless dangerous. Against the Red Devils. Clint McKee rushed for 125 yards on 15 carries and John Brown passed for 161 yards and a TD.
OHIO COUNTY AT BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Harned.
Records: Ohio County 3-5, 1-3 in Class 5-A district. Breckinridge County 4-4, 0-4.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year's game: Breckinridge County won 36-34 in Harned.
What's at stake: Eagles look to maintain momentum.
Where's the edge: In a scheduling quirk, Ohio County will visit Breckinridge County for the second year in a row. Last week, the Eagles turned a lot of heads with a 40-31 upset victory at Grayson County, which entered the contest with only one loss in seven outings. Ohio County continues to be led by running back Q'Daryius Jennings, along with quarterback Tanner Batts who burned Grayson County with 269 passing yards and four TDs. The Fighting Tigers, still in search of their first district win, will counter with quarterback Gavin Dowell, who was 7-of-12 for 90 yards and a touchdown in last week's loss to Muhlenberg County. Dowell also scored a rushing touchdown in that game.
