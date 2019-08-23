Ohio County atOwensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: A strong season start for both squads.
Where's the edge: Owensboro Catholic will be led by star senior quarterback Drew Hartz, especially as the Aces look to see who emerges out of the backfield. Hartz threw for 2,606 yards and 32 touchdowns last season with just seven interceptions, and second-year coach Jason Morris expects him to be among the state's top passers in 2019. Ohio County is seeking a bounce-back effort from last year and will be bolstered by the return of junior running back Q'Daryius Jennings, who totaled 1,980 yards of offense and 25 TDs last year at Grayson County.
Warren Centralat Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Eagles moving past last year's late-season struggles.
Where's the edge: Apollo will feature some new faces at the head of its offense, but a large and talented offensive line should help the Eagles as they look to find their footing early. Damian Lovinsky is a dual-threat quarterback who will slide under center, while Geoffrey Johnson and Harold Hogg will provide versatility out of the backfield. Johnson was Apollo's top wide receiver last year (30 receptions, 507 yards, four TDs). In a reserve role at Owensboro Catholic, Hogg rushed for 479 yards and four scores. Warren Central is looking to regroup after going winless last year.
Owensboro atBreckinridge County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Harned.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: An early edge in district standings.
Where's the edge: The Red Devils were dealt a difficult hand with the loss of star running back-receiver Imonte Owsley and the indefinite absence of defensive stalwart Austin Gough, but Owensboro remains confident. The Red Devils will be led under center by sophomore Gavin Wimsatt, heading into his first year as the starting signal-caller. OHS will still feature plenty of playmakers, including wide receivers Tyren Hayden, Treyvon Tinsley and Ben Flaherty, along with an experienced defense. Breckinridge County went 4-7 last year but lost leading rusher Trevor Dyer to graduation.
Daviess Countyat Central Hardin
Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT.
Site: Cecilia.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Panthers proving they're still competitive.
Where's the edge: Daviess County's deep and talented offensive line will look to pave the way for the Panthers as a host of players settle into their new roles. Sophomore Joe Humphreys takes over at the quarterback spot, with four senior running backs expected to share the rushing load. No matter who takes the snaps, however, coach Matt Brannon's squad expects its players up front to make all the difference. Central Hardin went 3-8 last season and lost its top rusher, but the Bruins return senior running back Deonco Wilkerson (296 yards, four TDs).
Grayson Countyat Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Grayson County won 14-6 in Leitchfield.
What's at stake: Hornets avenging last season's loss.
Where's the edge: The Hornets return one of the most dynamic players in the region with junior Darian Clay, who will move into a fullback role within Hancock County's triple-option offense. Last year, Clay rushed for 1,580 yards and 27 touchdowns out of the quarterback position. Blaze Nalley, a versatile athlete, moves under center, while the Hornets also have the capability to spread the ball around to its other backs. Grayson County will look to rebuild after returning just 148 yards of total offense -- only 3.8% of the Cougars' production -- from 2018.
Trigg County atMuhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Mustangs capturing a win under new coach Josh Staples.
Where's the edge: Seniors Bronzyn Healy and Winky Drake return to lead the Mustangs after the pair put together a productive offensive campaign a season ago. Under center, Healy was a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 690 yards and seven touchdowns, to go along with his 596 yards and four TDs on the ground. At running back, Drake finished last year with 773 rushing yards and seven scores. Pacing Trigg County will be senior Cameron Jordon, who led the Wildcats in passing (1,508 yards, 12 TDs) and rushing (933 yards, 15 TDs) in 2018.
McLean Countyat Eminence
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Site: Warrior Field, Eminence.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Cougars showing they can win on the road.
Where's the edge: Although McLean County expects to go through a rebuilding phase of sorts to start the year, seniors Peyton Caraway and Landen Capps will give the Cougars a strong starting point. Last season, Caraway recorded a team-best 1,038 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and will look to continue his superb production. Capps finished as McLean County's fourth-best rusher, tallying 587 yards and seven TDs of his own. Eminence, a Class A program coming off a 7-3 season, is led by senior quarterback Justin Hedges (1,137 yards, 21 TDs).
