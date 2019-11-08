Muhlenberg County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 9-1, Muhlenberg County 4-6.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last meeting: Owensboro won 54-0 on Oct. 3 in Owensboro.
What's at stake: Class 5-A playoffs first round.
Where's the edge: The Red Devils, winners of eight straight games, head into Friday with one of the state's stoutest defenses, which gives up just 6.7 points per game. Offensively, OHS is led by sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. The dual-threat signal-caller has thrown for 1,929 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions, to go along with his team-best 400 rushing yards and 10 TDs. The Mustangs will look to continue their momentum after last week's 56-14 win over Ballard Memorial, in which senior QB Bronzyn Healy rushed for 114 yards and three scores.
Todd County Central at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 8-2, Todd County Central 6-4.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 48-24 on Sept. 27 in Elkton.
What's at stake: Class 2-A playoffs first round.
Where's the edge: The Aces will look to put last week's 56-35 loss to Apollo in the rear-view mirror, with senior quarterback Drew Hartz leading the way. He has thrown for a commonwealth-leading 3,571 yards and 49 TDs with only three interceptions. Senior wideout Hagan Edge is also among the state's leaders, ranking fourth among all classifications with 1,283 yards with a school-record 20 scoring receptions. The Rebels, which have lost four of their last five outings, are led by senior running back JaTwan Graham's 1,058 yards and 12 TDs.
Daviess County at Henderson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Colonel Stadium, Henderson.
Records: Henderson County 7-3, Daviess County 5-5.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last meeting: Daviess County won 30-27 in overtime on Oct. 18 in Owensboro.
What's at stake: Class 6-A playoffs first round.
Where's the edge: Prior to this season, the Panthers hadn't beaten the Colonels since 2008 -- and Daviess County will get another opportunity behind the efforts of running back Shane Riley. The senior has rushed for 1,434 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, providing the Panthers a reliable ground attack throughout the season. Henderson County, which dropped a 22-16 decision to Owensboro last week, is led by the senior tandem of quarterback Sam Elliott (1,545 yards, 17 TDs, four interceptions) and running back Logan Green (1,083 yards, six TDs).
Apollo at McCracken County
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Marquette Stadium, Paducah.
Records: McCracken County 7-3, Apollo 4-6.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: McCracken County won 81-51 on Sept. 27 in Owensboro.
What's at stake: Class 6-A playoffs first round.
Where's the edge: Apollo enters riding a wave of momentum after last week's 56-35 win over City-County rival Owensboro Catholic. Junior running back Harold Hogg rushed for a staggering 442 yards and six touchdowns on 46 carries -- giving him 2,142 yards (second in the state) and 23 touchdowns (sixth in the state) on the year. McCracken County, coming off last week's 19-14 victory over winless Christian County, is led by junior running back Hunter Bradley (1,669 yards, 22 TDs) and senior wide receiver Franklin Hayes (state-leading 1,435 yards, 24 TDs).
Hancock County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: McLean County 6-4, Hancock County 3-7.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last meeting: McLean County won 34-13 on Oct. 25 in Hawesville.
What's at stake: Class 2-A playoffs first round.
Where's the edge: McLean County, the fifth-best rushing team in the state, has won six of its last seven games behind the running ability of senior Peyton Caraway (800 yards, seven TDs), junior Andrew Munster (767 yards, 15 TDs) and senior Landen Capps (763 yards, nine TDs). The Cougars also have a pair of defensive playmakers in Munster (154 tackles) and junior defensive back Brady Dame (seven interceptions). Hancock County will employ a similar rushing-based offensive attack as the Hornets look to snap a three-game losing skid.
