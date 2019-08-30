OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT DAVIESS COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 1-0. Daviess County 0-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Daviess County won 49-26 at Reid Stadium.
What's at stake: Early lead in City-County chase.
Where's the edge: Owensboro Catholic brings in a high-powered air attack led by senior Drew Hartz, an All-State quarterback candidate. The Aces are coming off a 68-27 season-opening conquest of Ohio County, and the team's explosiveness was apparent -- including special teams, which produced three touchdowns. Hartz, meanwhile, was 34-of-40 for 404 yards and six touchdowns. He must be pressured if rebuilding DC expects to pull the upset. The Panthers dropped their season-opener at Central Hardin, 49-10. Daviess County is led by senior running back Shane Riley, who ran for 136 yards and a touchdown last week.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Evansville Central 0-1. Owensboro 1-0.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Border pride.
Where's the edge: Owensboro rolled in its opener at Breckinridge County, belting the Fighting Tigers 42-0. Playing without injured stars Imonte Owsley and Austin Gough, the Red Devils nonetheless proved dominant against their new Class 5-A district foe -- limiting Breck to 81 total yards. OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 7-of-11 passes for 129 yards and two TDs. But the Devils will have their hands full with Evansville Central, ranked No. 2 in the Indiana 4-A preseason poll. Last week, the Bears were upset 28-12 at Terre Haute South 28-12; victimized by 13 penalties for 99 yards. Central has a game-breaker in Tre'Jon Evans.
APOLLO AT CALDWELL COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Princeton.
Records: Apollo 1-0. Caldwell County 1-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Both teams seek to stay unbeaten.
Where's the edge: In the wake of the death of longtime head coach (and former Daviess County mentor) David Barnes the previous weekend, Caldwell County channeled its emotions into a 19-14 victory over visiting Christian County last week in Princeton. Special teams proved pivotal for the Tigers, who got punt and kickoff returns for touchdowns from Barren Wells. Apollo, meanwhile, is coming off a wild 66-56 win over visiting Warren Central. The Eagles got a huge second-half performance from running back Harold Hogg, who finished with 192 yards on the ground. The Eagles rallied for 24 unanswered points in the final 8:39 to win.
McLEAN COUNTY AT OHIO COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: McLean County 0-1. Ohio County 0-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year's game: McLean County won 44-14 in Calhoun.
What's at stake: Each team seeking first win.
Where's the edge: Q'Daryius Jennings was a star two years ago at Ohio County, and it appears he is a star again. After spending his sophomore season at Grayson County, Jennings returned to the Eagles' nest and last week had a big game in a 68-27 loss at Owensboro Catholic, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdowns, and catching five passes for 152 yards and three scores. McLean's hopes depend on containing Jennings. The Cougars opened with a 51-22 loss at Eminence. McLean got rushing TDs from Zach Clayton and Lucas Mauzy, and Andrew Munster had 83 yards rushing on 11 carries. Peyton Caraway added 71 yards on 16 attempts.
HANCOCK COUNTY AT LOUISVILLE FAIRDALE
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Site: George Greschel Stadium, Fairdale.
Records: Hancock County 0-1. Fairdale 0-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Hornets looking to bounce back.
Where's the edge: Hancock County lacked efficiency and was limited to 102 yards of total offense in last week's 23-6 home loss to Grayson County. Darian Clay, playing fullback, finished with 94 rushing yards -- the majority of which came on a 65-yard second-quarter scoring run. Hancock trailed just 10-6 at intermission, but Grayson County proved dominant in the second half. Fairdale opened its season with 42-35 loss to visiting Bullitt East. Fairdale got a big performance from quarterback Trey McCoy, who completed 10-of-20 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. A balanced ground attack for the Bulldogs produced 107 yards on 24 carries.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY AT LOGAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Logan County Stadium, Russellville.
Records: Muhlenberg County 0-1. Logan County 1-0.
Radio: WKYA-FM, 105.5.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Mustangs eyeing road upset.
Where's the edge: Muhlenberg County was dominated by visiting Trigg County 40-0 in last week's opener at Mustang Stadium. The Mustangs were limited to 18 yards rushing on 22 attempts, and finished the contest with only three first downs. Rebuilding Muhlenberg County finished with 71 yards of total offense in the first half, with no first downs. Logan County, which finished 10-2 a year ago, opened the 2019 season with a 55-20 rout of Butler County, which was limited to nine yards rushing. Cougars QB Tyler Ezell was 12-of-18 for 211 yards and three scores, and running back Gary Hardy rushed for 110 yards on six carries with two TDs.
