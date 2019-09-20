Owensboro at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 3-1. Daviess County 1-3.
Radio: WVJS.FM 92.9.
Last year's game: Owensboro won 42-14.
What's at stake: OHS can wrap a bow on the City-County championship.
Where's the edge: Owensboro High School has proven to have one of the toughest defenses in western Kentucky with its stopping ability over the first four games of the season. The Red Devils have given up 17 points and shutout two of their four opponents so far. The Red Devils keep improving week to week offensively also with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt at the controls. DC got itself together in a blowout win at Ohio County last week. Running back Shane Riley has gone for 541 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers and is averaging 135.2 yards a game. Quarterback Joe Humphreys had his best game of the season against Ohio County. The Panthers have faced two strong teams in Central Hardin and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Meade County at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Apollo 1-3. Meade County 2-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Teams did not play.
What's at stake: Apollo wants to get back in the win column.
Where's the edge: The Eagles were dominated last week by Owensboro, giving up numerous big plays in a 46-0 shutout. They couldn't get anything going offensively against OHS, managing just 116 yards in total offense. Running back Harold Hogg and quarterback Damian Lovinsky will need to turn those numbers around for Apollo to have any chance this week against a Meade County team that had a couple of impressive victories to start the season, before losing 28-20 to John Hardin last week. Hogg has run for 441 yards this season. Austin Oppel has been strong running the ball, picking up 548 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. Oppel has averaged 8.3 yards a carry.
Hopkins County Central at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Hopkins County Central 0-4. Owensboro Catholic 3-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Teams did not play.
What's at stake: Catholic keeping its momentum going.
Where's the edge: The Aces have been strong on both sides of the ball in their three wins, including a 54-14 victory at South Spencer (Ind.) last week. Quarterback Drew Hartz hit 14-of-22 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns across the Ohio River. Hagan Edge made seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Braden Mundy had two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Dre Thruston was very productive, rushing seven times for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and also catching a 60-yard touchdown pass. It wouldn't be surprising for the Aces to put up those kinds of offensive numbers again against a Hopkins County Central team that is still looking for its first win heading into its fifth game of the season.
Butler County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Butler County 1-3. McLean County 1-3.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: McLean County won 42-6.
What's at stake: The chance to go 1-0 in Class 2-A, District 2.
Where's the edge: The Cougars picked up their first win in fine fashion last week, 20-8 over Muhlenberg County, after having a near-miss with Ohio County in the second week of the season. McLean County was led by Peyton Caraway in the Muhlenberg County game with 118 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Andrew Munster scored two running touchdowns for the Cougars against Muhlenberg County. Munster had 285 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lead McLean County. Caraway has 275 rushing yards. Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson has thrown for 744 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Solomon Flener has 328 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Butler County. Bryar Beasley has 251 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Hancock County at Barren County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Glasgow.
Records: Barren County 3-1. Hancock County 1-3.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Teams did not play.
What's at stake: Hancock County trying to win two straight.
Where's the edge: Hancock County started 0-3 before finding some offensive stride in a 36-27 win over Edmonson County last week in Hawesville. The Hornets would like to keep that momentum going on the road Friday night. Running back Xander Early ran 22 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns in that win. Barren County is a Class 6-A team that has gotten a good start on the season. Dayvion Holloway has been a force on the ground for the Trojans, running for 491 yards on 39 carries with eight touchdowns. Holloway averages 12.5 yards a carry and could pose problems for Hancock County. Barren County goes to the air some, with quarterback Jameson Buie hitting 29-of-41 passes (70 percent) for 484 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-3. Ohio County 2-2.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9, WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year's game: Muhlenberg County won 14-8.
What's at stake: Ohio County could push above .500.
Where's the edge: Ohio County had built some hype early in the season but saw that get knocked down in a 39-6 loss to Daviess County last week in Hartford. Ohio County will try and build back some momentum against the Mustangs. Ohio County has gotten plenty of production from Q'Daryius Jennings out of the backfield. Jennings has rushed for 604 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards a carry. Eagles quarterback Dezmond Randolph has thrown for 751 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions. Muhlenberg County quarterback Bronzyn Healy has thrown for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Alec Drake has gone for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Trevor Nolan leads the team in tackles with 41 in four games.
