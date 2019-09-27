McCracken County at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: McCracken County 3-1, 1-0 in Class 6-A district. Apollo 2-3, 0-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Did not play.
What's at stake: Apollo seeks fast district start.
Where's the edge: Apollo has generated some genuine momentum entering its district opener, having outclassed Meade County 49-28 a week ago. The Eagles featured an efficient offense, an opportunistic defense and superb special teams play against the Green Wave. Versatile, multifaceted outside linebacker Malik Wilson proved to be a difference-maker. Apollo, however, faces a much stiffer challenge against traditional district strongboy McCracken County, which has won three consecutive games and is coming off a 42-6 district rout of host Marshall County. The Mustangs' trio of stars -- quarterback Elijah Wheat, running back Hunter Bradley and receiver Franklin Hayes -- will be difficult to contain.
Marshall County at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Marshall County 2-3, 0-1 in Class 6-A district. Daviess County 1-4, 0-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Panthers look to rebound.
Where's the edge: Daviess County is coming off a 55-17 loss at Owensboro, but the good news for the Panthers is that their 17 points were the most scored against the mighty Red Devils all season. Against Marshall County, DC will rely on ever-improving sophomore quarterback Joe Humphreys and senior running back Shane Riley, who has rushed for 643 yards and seven touchdowns this fall. Sophomore Isaiah Tomes is another big threat for the Panthers. Marshall County has lost three of its last four games and was pummeled at home by McCracken County a week ago. The Marshals have struggled through the air and on the ground this season.
Owensboro at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 4-1, 1-0 in Class 5-A district. Ohio County 2-3, 0-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Devils look to solidify district stronghold.
Where's the edge: Owensboro simply continues to roll. The Red Devils posted their third consecutive victory with a 38-point rout of visiting Daviess County last week. In that one, wide receiver Treyvon Tinsley busted out with a huge performance, catching eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. OHS also got three rushing scores from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and two more from running back Ethan Avery. Ohio County is looking to rebound from a 34-20 home loss to Muhlenberg County. The Eagles are led by running back Q'Daryius Jennings and quarterback Dezmond Randoph, and both will need big games to keep Ohio County in this one.
Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rebels Stadium, Elkton.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 4-1, 0-0 in Class 2-A district. Todd County Central 5-0, 0-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Owensboro Catholic won 50-7 at Steele Stadium.
What's at stake: District leadership on the line.
Where's the edge: It's been a long time since there's been a bigger high school football game played in Elkton. Todd County Central is off to a stirring start, undefeated and ranked among the state's top 2-A teams. The Rebels feature a torrid ground attack that has amassed more than 1,500 yards to date. Ja'Twan Graham and Bryce Nolan have each run for six touchdowns. Nolan doesn't pass much, but nonetheless has thrown five TD passes. Catholic, however, is a different animal altogether. The Aces are coming off a 68-14 demolition of visiting Hopkins County Central, with celebrated QB Drew Hartz tossing a school-record nine touchdown passes. He has 23 TD aerials on the year.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Grayson County 5-0, 1-0 in Class 5-A district. Muhlenberg County 2-3, 1-0.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year's game: Grayson County won 35-14 in Leitchfield.
What's at stake: Both teams undefeated in district.
Where's the edge: Muhlenberg County breathed new life into its season a week ago with a two-touchdown conquest of host Ohio County in the district opener for both teams. The Mustangs shored up their defense considerably against Ohio County, and a repeat performance will be necessary to pull off an upset of undefeated Grayson County. Muhlenberg will rely on the seasoned play of quarterback Bronzyn Healy and running back Winky Drake against the Cougars. Ed Smart's Grayson County team has been lights out all season. The Cougars are almost exclusively ground oriented, and the best of their backs is Hunter Gibson, who averages 99.8 yards per game.
Hancock County at Butler County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bears Stadium, Morgantown.
Records: Hancock County 1-4, 0-0 in Class 2-A district. Butler County 1-4, 0-1.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year's game: Hancock County won 58-0 in Hawesville.
What's at stake: Hornets looking to bounce back.
Where's the edge: Hancock County plays its district opener following last week's 41-7 setback at Barren County. The Hornets continue to be led by freshman running back Xander Early, who has rushed for 503 yards and a touchdown this season. Last week, Early ran for 160 yards and running mate Tristan Robbins scored the team's lone touchdown. Butler County is an improved team this season, having snapped a long losing streak with a win at Russellville on Sept. 6. The Bears, coming off a 55-32 loss at McLean County, are led by quarterback Jagger Henderson, who has passed for 881 yards and nine TDs. He has also scored four rushing touchdowns.
McLean County at Hopkins County Central
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Storm Stadium, Mortons Gap.
Records: McLean County 2-3. Hopkins County Central 0-5.
Radio: None locally.
Last year's game: Did not play.
What's at stake: Cougars seek to maintain momentum.
Where's the edge: After opening the season 0-3, the rebuilding Cougars have won consecutive games against Muhlenberg County and Butler County. McLean County's Wing-T has produced more than 1,400 yards through four games, led Peyton Caraway (460 yards, 3 TDs) and Andrew Munster (439 yards, 8 TDs), and its defense has been better as of late. Hopkins County Central, meanwhile, is attempting to halt an 11-game losing streak that stretches back to the fifth game of the 2018 season. The Storm lost 68-14 at Owensboro Catholic a week ago. Quarterback Adrian Stringer has passed for 1,116 and eight TDs. He's also rushed for two scores.
