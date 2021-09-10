Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro.
Anonymous coach says: Owensboro was dealt a tough blow by losing its star quarterback and overall leader of its team. Owensboro Catholic has struggled the first three weeks with lots of young, but talented players. Although I believe Catholic will come ready to play, the powerful run game of OHS and its big-play ability will be too much for handle for the Aces.
The pick: Owensboro 42, Owensboro Catholic 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.