Owensboro High School has long been noted for having talented athletes playing multiple sports in their careers.
This OHS boys' basketball team has several players from the OHS football team that reached the semifinals of the Class 5-A playoffs. The football Red Devils finished 12-2 and played their final game the Friday after Thanksgiving.
There are seven Red Devils listed on the varsity basketball roster who were with the football team for that late-season finish. (Name them).
They've been with the basketball team since early December, and a few have been contributors through OHS's first six games, where it has gone 5-1.
Jaiden Greathouse and Gavin Wimsatt have been scorers for OHS early. Wimsatt has averaged 17 points in four games, and is close to a double-double average with his rebounding. Greathouse has scored around 12 points a game. Freshman Kenyatta Carbon has scored some also for OHS.
The biggest thing for the basketball/football guys right now is conditioning.
"They look good, but they get up and down the floor twice and after that it's killing them," OHS coach Rod Drake said. "They're not in bad shape. It will be after Christmas when they're in good shape. Gavin and Greathouse were in better shape than I thought they'd be. They can work themselves into it."
There is a good level of running conditioning with football, but basketball increases the running significantly.
"With football, it helped me with my conditioning, but basketball is a whole different conditioning," Greathouse said. "You have to run up and down the floor a lot. The drills we do, we're running a lot in practice. We've got to get in condition for what's in our playbook."
Greathouse, a senior, was a defensive lineman for OHS. Wimsatt, a sophomore, was a dual-threat quarterback who was on the move at times running the ball.
"It definitely is different running," Wimsatt said of the difference with basketball and football. "Football you get a longer break (between plays), basketball is just running up and down constantly. Right now I feel like I'm pretty good, but I could be better."
A major intangible the football players bring to the basketball floor is a strong competitive spirit, that, with a lot of talent and aggressiveness, brought a large number of wins.
"The important thing is they bring a winning attitude, these guys have been winning, you can't coach that attitude," Drake said. "They're competitive."
They're also fresh for basketball.
"If I had these guys over here since November 7th. That's a long time," Drake said. "They'd probably be burnt out, hit the wall, but they come in, it's like an NBA schedule to them, they just come in and start playing."
Bringing that winning attitude from football has been a plus already for OHS.
"It definitely does carry over," Wimsatt said. "We were very successful with football, and we want to bring that over to basketball, play with the same intensity."
Tyren Hayden, Ethan Pendleton and Kamren Watkins were the other football players on the varsity roster. Taquan Robinson, the backup quarterback, is on the jayvee basketball roster.
Imonte Owsley is also back on the floor for OHS. Owsley was expected to be a key cog all around for the Red Devils on the football team, but he was knocked out for the season with a knee injury. He was cleared for basketball a couple of weeks before basketball practice started.
He is definitely happy to be back competing.
"Right now my conditioning is good, but it could be better," Owsley said. "I think during the season (Drake) will push me to where I need to be."
He feels comfortable in games, where he has been looked to early to be a defensive presence. Owsley doesn't think he's where he needs to be physically, and he will be doing physical therapy for some time.
"I'm playing the role of defender," Owsley said. "During the season I'll get some points."
