The first Friday of high school football games in our immediate area isn't going to overwhelm the viewing public.
Sorry, but that's just the way it is.
Oh, there will be the bright lights, the bands, the social aspect of the first high school football Friday of the season at a couple of places here.
But, this opening night for area football teams is a little odd.
Owensboro High School has an unusual opener with a road trip in store to Breckinridge County. This matchup was created with the change in Class 5-A districts.
Owensboro Catholic is one of the two games in town, and the Aces are hosting Ohio County. The Aces have the quarterback in Drew Hartz and the receivers, but who will run the football? Ohio County seems to have that covered with the return of Q'Daryius Jennings, a running machine who was at Grayson County last season.
The other 'home' game has Apollo hosting Warren Central. Apollo has moved back up to Class 6-A. Warren Central has seen its enrollment shrink to where it is now is in Class 4-A.
Daviess County is at Central Hardin. Those are cross-district opponents in Class 6-A.
The combined record of the four teams facing the City-County teams was 8-36 last season.
Grayson County at Hancock County is the only game on the first-week schedule that is a repeat of a game that was played in 2018.
Trigg County is at Muhlenberg County in the other Friday night opener among area teams.
McLean County has a long trek to make Saturday when it travels to Eminence for its season opener. Eminence is a Class A team in central Kentucky.
Get the idea on the weird first-week schedule?
Last season, opening night had a much more traditional feel, and there were a couple of high-interest games to start the season. Owensboro Catholic was at Daviess County, and there was an old-guard matchup with Madisonville-North Hopkins at Owensboro High School.
Also at the top of last season in the second weekend there were two nights of double-headers with the four City-County teams heading across the Ohio River to Evansville to play some of the best teams in that southwest Indiana city.
The Border Bowl had been hyped pretty well for a month, and the matchups over there were a great way to open the high school football season. At least two of those teams in Evansville were state championship level competitors, with Evansville Central losing the Class 4-A title in four overtimes.
This season, opening night is a little more low-key.
A quick look ahead shows a little more intrigue.
OHS will quickly find out where it stands in the second week when Evansville Central comes to Rash Stadium. Central lost some key personnel, but it is still a formidable team.
Catholic will go to Daviess County for some City-County action.
Apollo will go to Caldwell County, which now is dealing with the death of longtime coach David Barnes, who also spent considerable time as football head coach at DC.
For the viewing public, instead of fast out of the gate, this high school football season will take a few weeks to really get moving with its matchups.
