Starting in 2023, the Kentucky high school football playoff format will change once again.
Based on a recent survey of coaches throughout the commonwealth, the KHSAA Board of Control agreed last week to move from an “intra-district” system — as has been used across all six classes since 2019 — back to a “sister-district” format for the first two rounds of the playoffs. It’s the more traditional playoff format, in which teams play opponents from neighboring districts for the first two weeks of the postseason.
The move came as no surprise to area coaches.
“It’s a return to what we did in Kentucky high school football playoffs for many years,” Owensboro coach Jay Fallin said. “It’s not anything new.
“I had a feeling there would be a vote to change it back. What surprised me was I anticipated it would take effect in Fall 2021.”
The KHSAA opted, instead, to make the change official when it reviews school realignment — which happens every four years.
At the behest of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, the KHSAA recently began seeking coaches’ input for the playoff format. Of the 225 football-playing members that were surveyed, 109 schools (48.4%) voted for a return to sister-district play, 58 schools (25.8%) favored staying with the intra-district format, and the other 58 did not respond.
Though it’s a drastic change for the playoffs, it won’t factor much in the daily activities of local teams.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter,” said Apollo coach John Edge. “We’ll play whoever we’re supposed to play and go on.”
After all, Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris added, when teams get that deep into the postseason, there are no easy contests.
“Once you get past the first round of the playoffs, you’ve got to play good football to advance,” Morris said. “My mindset as a coach is that we’re going to be the best we can be every week. That way, as you advance further into the playoffs, nothing changes. You stay consistent.”
According to Daviess County coach Matt Brannon, the postseason isn’t even a priority until the schedule begins winding down.
“No matter who we play, it’s going to be a tough matchup,” he said. “I just feel like you’ve got to take care of business during the regular season to get good positioning in the playoffs.”
After the first two weeks of the playoffs, though, teams will be re-bracketed according to their RPI (Ratings percentage Index) at the end of the regular season.
Though other sports use RPI as a measuring stick of sorts, football is the only sport that depends on it for postseason seeding.
“It is what it is,” Edge said. “I’m not worried about it. We’re going to go play whoever we have to, that’s it.
“The RPI has got to change, though. There are too many variables in it. If the schedule’s going to be important, then we need to do it the right way.”
Fallin, meanwhile, wants to see RPI used even more.
“I would like to see RPI introduced in the second round,” he said. “It rewards you for winning in the regular season. If not for RPI, we probably never would have played Frederick Douglass (the last two years).
“I think the RPI’s created some cool matchups. You get a lot of lopsided scores in the first round, and that’s fine, but if we’re going to use RPI, we need to start using it in the second round.”
Morris even recommended limiting how many teams advance to the postseason.
“Maybe two or three teams from each district could make it, to make the regular season more important,” he said. “I think that would be a better way than worrying about the playoff format.
“Whether we play intra-district or sister district, it’s not going to be a free ride deep into the playoffs either way.”
In the meantime, however, coaches are simply focused on the task at hand: Getting their teams ready for the season ahead.
“When we set out at the beginning of the year, our goal is to be the best team we can possibly be at the end of the year,” Fallin said. “We want to compete at the highest level we possibly can — exactly who we’ll be playing and what round of the playoffs we’ll be playing them is not something we get too concerned with until it’s time to play.”
